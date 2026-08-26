'Mandaadi' teaser: Soori plays a sailor with grit!

Chennai, Aug 26(IANS) The makers of director Mathimaran Pugazhendi's much-anticipated upcoming sports action drama 'Mandaadi', featuring actor Soori and Mahima Nambiar in the lead, have now released a gripping, action packed teaser of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its X timeline, R S Infotainment, the production house producing the film, wrote, "A never seen before sports action drama from the heart of the ocean. The Spectacular #MANDAADI teaser out now. In worldwide theatres from September 10th. #MandaadiOnSept10th Starring @sooriofficial & #Suhas."

The teaser released begins with sailors preparing their boats for a race. Sathyaraj's voice is heard in the background saying, "We are not keeping the competition alive and kicking. It's the competition that is keeping us alive and kicking."

He is further heard saying, " If the players are true to the game, the wind and sea will never forsake them."

The teaser gives viewers an impression that the film will be a grim sports drama in which Soori plays a sailor with grit and determination.

It may be recalled that the censor board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate. The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on September 10 this year.

'Mandaadi' will mark the Tamil debut of Telugu actor Suhas, who plays a pivotal role alongside Soori. Apart from Soori, Mahima Nambiar and Suhas, the film will also feature actors Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Mithun, and Balasaravanan in important roles.

For the unaware, the title 'Mandaadi' is inspired by the rich maritime culture of Tamil Nadu's coastal belt and embodies the spirit of individuals who possess exceptional skill, determination, and leadership in navigating the challenges of the sea.

Shooting for the film had been wrapped in April this year. A video that the makers had released while announcing that shooting for the film had been wrapped up showed how the cast and the crew had suffered injuries while making the film that has been predominantly shot at sea.

The film is expected to emerge as a significant milestone in Soori’s career as it stands as the biggest and most ambitious project he has undertaken to date. Sources point out that one of the film’s major strengths lies in Soori’s extraordinary physical commitment.

The actor has personally performed all the high-risk action sequences set in the sea, without the use of body doubles.

Sources in the know had told IANS that for the extensive sailboat racing portions, Soori underwent rigorous training and hands-on preparation over several months, mastering the physical and technical demands of the sport. This dedication, they said, had added authenticity and emotional weight to the film, significantly enhancing its realism and cinematic impact.

Shot extensively across the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Ramanathapuram belt, 'Mandaadi', the sources claim, has large-scale action blocks, emotionally charged sequences, and ambitious sailboat racing portions. The production team they point out has worked tirelessly across challenging terrains and weather conditions to ensure authenticity and visual richness.

'Mandaadi' is being positioned as a pan-Indian release, slated to hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

--IANS

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