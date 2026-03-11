Manchu Manoj: Every scar is a signature!

Hyderabad, March 11 (IANS) Actor Manchu Manoj, who has been sweating it out in the gym for the last three weeks to tone his physique for director Hanuma Reddy Yakkanti's eagerly awaited period action drama 'David Reddy', has now penned a post in which he has pointed out how he was determined not to make any excuses and how his determination was paying handsome dividends.

Taking to his Instagram page to post the update, the actor said, "Three weeks ago, I made a decision. No more negotiating with comfort. No more excuses. No more “I’ll start Monday.” Back to real stunts mode. Just the work."

He went on to point out, "In action cinema, there’s no faking it. Every punch, every fall, every collision. Your body either shows up or it doesn’t. The camera doesn’t care about your intentions. It only captures what you’ve earned. So I stopped training to look a certain way. I started training to become unbreakable. When your body is your craft, shortcuts are self betrayal. Every scar is a signature. Every exhausted breath is the price of admission."

Manchu Manoj went on to quote boxing legend Muhammad Ali to make his point. He recalled, "Ali said it best. 'The fight is won or lost far from the witnesses, in the gym, long before you dance under those lights.' Week 3. Long way to go. But I’m not the same man I was 21 days ago. And that’s enough for now. #MMRAW #Transformation. #Week3 #DavidReddy."

It maybe recalled that the makers of the film had only recently announced that Ukrainian model and actress Maria Riabhoshapka would play the female lead in the film. They had also disclosed that she played a character called Clara Whitmore in the film.

Director Hanuma Reddy, while welcoming Maria Riabhoshapka on board the film, had shared her poster in the film on his Instagram page and wrote, "Her love isn’t soft… it’s ruthless. Welcome to the Brutal Era."

Actor Manchu Manoj accorded a warm welcome to Maria Riabhoshapka. Taking to his Instagram page to pen a welcome post, he wrote, "The intense world of #DavidReddy welcomes its leading lady - Maria Riabhoshapka on board as Clara Whitmore. Her love is War. Excited to see her bring this character to life with grace, depth, and fire. A grand Pan Indian historical action drama where valor meets destiny, and every character carries the weight of epic storytelling. @maria_riaboshapka #DavidReddy #MariaRyaboshapka."

--IANS

mkr/