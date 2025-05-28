May 28, 2025 11:27 PM हिंदी

Manchester Utd succumb to 1-0 defeat vs ASEAN All-Stars in post-season clash

Manchester United succumb to 1-0 defeat vs ASEAN All-Stars in post-season clash in the Maybank Challenge Cup at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur. Photo credit: Man United

Kuala Lumpur, May 28 (IANS) Manchester United just can't seem to get a break as their post-season tour began on a sour note as they suffered a 1-0 defeat to the ASEAN All-Stars in the Maybank Challenge Cup at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur.

In sweltering heat, United struggled to find rhythm against a spirited ASEAN side managed by Vietnam’s Kim Sang-sik. The match, attended by nearly 70,000 fans, saw United dominate possession but fail to convert opportunities.

The first decent opportunity came in the 17th minute when Amani Aguinaldo failed to keep his shot down, after the ball bounced to him in a promising position, as the defender flashed a powerful attempt off target.

Kobbie Mainoo, who took over the captain's armband from Harry Maguire, was among the few bright spots, testing goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai with a long-range effort. Youngsters Shea Lacey and Jim Thwaites also showed promise, with Thwaites making a crucial last-ditch tackle to prevent a second goal.

It took nearly until the hour mark for United to register a noteworthy effort after the break, despite dominating possession. Bruno Fernandes showed good technique with a volley from Delbridge's headed clearance, but it was some way off target.

Myanmar captain Maung Maung Lwin netted the decisive goal in the 71st minute, capitalising on a pass from Adrian Segecic to slot past Tom Heaton.

In response, Amorim's men did carve out a series of half-chances, without really appearing likely to equalise. Amad's free-kick lacked power and preceded other shots by Jim Thwaites and Obi, following neat play by Harry Amass and Garnacho, and Amad was ruled offside when shanking a volley from a Fernandes pass. The loss adds to a disappointing end to their season, following a Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

United will look to bounce back in their next friendly against Hong Kong on May 30.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

