Manasi Parekh: Viraj and I have shared a friendship for a long time

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) National Award-winning actor-producer Manasi Parekh and Parthiv Gohil’s banner Soul Sutra are back with their next Gujarati project, Mitrata. The actress spoke about how she and actor Viraj Gehlani have shared a friendship for a long time.

Talking about Mitrata, Manasi Parekh, Producer, Soul Sutra, said in a statement: “Viraj and I have shared a friendship for a long time, so bringing a film like Mitrata to life with him has made the journey all the more special for me.”

“From the very beginning, this film has been a labour of love for all of us at Soul Sutra, and I’m so happy that we now get to share it with audiences. I hope it takes people back to the friendships, memories and moments that have stayed with them over the years.”

Starring Viraj Ghelani, Deep Vaidya and Vishal Parekh, Mitrata celebrates friendship in all its beautiful, chaotic and emotional forms.

The makers unveiled the teaser, offering a glimpse into the world of Mitrata. Filled with humour, youthful energy and the infectious chemistry between its ensemble cast, the teaser sets the tone for a film that celebrates the spirit of friendship while promising plenty of entertainment and emotion.

The teaser brings together Viraj Ghelani, Deep Vaidya and Vishal Parekh giving audiences a glimpse of the camaraderie shared by the cast.

Viraj Ghelani said that being part of Mitrata has been a very special experience for him.

Revealing the reason, he shared: “Because it brought together two things I genuinely enjoy: friendship and creating something with people you connect with. There was a wonderful sense of comfort and camaraderie on set, but also the excitement of discovering what we could create together.”

“I think that energy has found its way into the film, and I’m really looking forward to audiences experiencing it and celebrating the friendships that mean something to them.”

Director Oneel Karnik added: “Every film is a child born of passion so Mitrata holds a special place in my heart as it’s my first. Its core is stitched together by the warmth of friendship & passion - a heartbeat that sustained us all (cast & crew) through the prep, shoot & the post production of the film.”

“To see this dream come to life & take its very first breath is an indescribable joy. My heart is full of gratitude as we finally share our film with the audience.”

Soul Sutra presents Mitrata directed by Oneel Karnik, produced by Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh. Mitrata stars Viraj Ghelani, Deep Vaidya, Vishal Parekh and Vishwaa Joshi in pivotal roles and is slated to release in cinemas on September 25,2026.

--IANS

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