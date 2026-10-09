'Man United should always fight for trophies': Amad Diallo looks for better days for the club

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is looking for better days for the club, believing the Red Devils should always be fighting for trophies.

United have not had a bright start to their season and find themselves 12th in the Premier League standings with one win, two draws and a couple of losses. Diallo, who joined United in 2021, believed that the club would fight and look to improve as the club football resumes on Saturday following the international break.

"I am really proud to be playing in the Premier League. It's the best league in the world, every game is a battle, and you have to be at your best every week. I love it here, and I want to keep improving and helping the team. We know we haven't started the season the way we wanted. One win and two draws are not good enough for a club like Manchester United. We are 12th in the table right now, and that is not where we belong," he said, as shared by JioStar.

However, with the season still in its early days, the Red Devils have time to make up the ladder, which is what the Ivorian international feels. "But the season is long, and nothing is decided yet. We have to take it game by game, keep working hard on the training ground, and start turning these draws into wins. Can we win the title? Look, it's still early, but we have to be honest with ourselves.

"We need to improve a lot and be more consistent if we want to challenge for the title. Manchester United is a club that should always be fighting for trophies, and that is what we will try to do. We will keep pushing and see where we are at the end of the season," he added.

United will face a winless Tottenham Hotspur in their sixth match of the English top flight, and Diallo reflected on the history between the two clubs. "Matches against Tottenham are always big ones for Manchester United. The history between these two clubs is huge. We know what it means to the fans and to everyone at this club.

"When you play for United, these are the games you want to play in. I remember last season we beat them and drew against them in the Premier League, so we know we can get a result against them. They are struggling right now, and we are at home at Old Trafford, so we must take advantage of that.

"Winning this game is very important for us. We need to start climbing the table, and this is the perfect opportunity to do that. We have had a tough start to the season, so getting three points here would give us confidence and momentum for the games coming up. It's a must-win for us," he added.

--IANS

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