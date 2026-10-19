Man apprehended at Jama Masjid Metro Station with 'unexplained' gold powder (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) A man claiming to be a resident of Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur was apprehended at Delhi's Jama Masjid Metro Station with approximately 155 grams of gold powder-like substance concealed inside an undergarment kept in his backpack, police said.

The recovered substance was subsequently examined by the Narcotics Department and found not to be a narcotic or psychotropic substance.

Meanwhile, the man was unable to produce any documentary proof establishing ownership of the material or provide a satisfactory explanation for possessing it, following which legal proceedings were initiated against him under the Delhi Police Act.

According to police, the incident took place on October 17 when CISF personnel apprehended the passenger during baggage screening and frisking at the metro station.

The accused was identified as Mohd. Shuaib, a resident of Khalapar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, who also disclosed his address in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

During examination of his backpack, security personnel discovered a gold powder-like substance concealed inside an undergarment. The recovered material weighed approximately 155 grams.

During preliminary interrogation, Shuaib told police that he lived in Malaysia and worked in the textile sector. He also claimed that his wife was a Malaysian citizen and that they had two children, both Malaysian nationals.

He further disclosed that he had arrived in Delhi on October 16 carrying the substance and was staying at a hotel identified by him as Wasir in the Jama Masjid area.

On the day of the incident, he had come to Jama Masjid Metro Station to travel to Lajpat Nagar when CISF personnel intercepted him during security screening.

Police initially suspected that the recovered material could be a narcotic or psychotropic substance. The Narcotics Department concerned was subsequently contacted, but examination ruled out that possibility.

Customs authorities were also informed and requested to initiate appropriate legal action. However, they declined to act, stating that the matter did not fall within their jurisdiction.

As Shuaib failed to establish ownership of the recovered substance or explain its possession satisfactorily, proceedings were initiated against him at the Supreme Court Metro Police Station under the Delhi Police Act.

Earlier, CISF personnel had reported that the passenger attempted to flee after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the X-ray baggage screening system.

Sensing something unusual, the security personnel attempted to examine the matter further. However, the passenger allegedly tried to escape from the screening area.

Displaying alertness, CISF personnel immediately chased him and apprehended him near the station's exit gate before he could leave the premises.

--IANS

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