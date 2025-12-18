December 18, 2025 11:06 PM हिंदी

Mammootty's visit to sets of Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' thrills unit

Mammootty's visit to sets of Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' thrills unit (Photo Credit: Wayfarer Films/X)

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mammootty on Thursday thrilled the unit of director Nahas Hidhayath's eagerly awaited action thriller, 'I'm Game', featuring actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, by choosing to pay a visit to the film's sets.

Wayfarer Films, the production of actor Dulquer Salmaan which is producing this film, took to its social media timelines to share pictures of Mammootty being welcomed on the sets of 'I'm Game'. It wrote, "The king has arrived! Mammukka invades #Imgame movie location!"

Earlier in the day, the makers of the film announced that actress Kayadu Lohar had come onboard their film unit.

Kayadu Lohar is best known for her performance in director Ashwath Marimuthu's Tamil film 'Dragon', in which she played one of the female leads.

Taking to his Instagram page, director Nahas Hidhayath said, "Adding sparkle to #ImGame – thrilled to welcome the gorgeous #KayaduLohar!."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released the first look poster of Dulquer Salmaan in the film. The first look poster had Dulquer striking a stylish pose with a pistol in his hand.

“I'm Game” marks director Nahas Hidayath’s next venture after the blockbuster hit 'RDX'. Posters featuring the other lead actors too have been released by the makers. The movie has quickly become one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

It may be recalled that the film officially went on floors on May 3 this year. Actors Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir, Parth Thiwari, and Tamil actress Samyuktha Viswanathan play pivotal roles in the project.

The stunt choreography for “I'm Game” is being handled by Anbariv Masters, who have previously worked on major pan-Indian films such as 'Kabali', the 'KGF' series, 'Kaithi', 'Vikram', 'Leo', and 'Salaar'. After the massive action success of 'RDX', the Anbariv team is reuniting with Nahas for this film.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan along with Jom Verghese, 'I'm Game' has triggered immense interest as this will mark his return to Malayalam cinema. The story of 'I'm Game', which happens to be Dulquer's 40th film, is by Nahas Hidhayath himself while its screenplay is by Sajeer Baba, Bilal Moidu and Ismail Aboobacker.

Cinematography for the film will be by Jimshi Khalid and editing will be by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film, which has raised huge expectations among fans and film buffs, is by Jakes Bejoy. Costumes for the film have been designed by Mashar Hamsa and production design is by Deepak Parameshwaran.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy dares KCR to debate on river water allocation (Photo: IANS)

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy dares KCR to debate on river water allocation

Dommaraju Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi lead Alaskan Knights to first win; Alireza Firouzja takes Continental Kings to top of the table in Season 3 of the Global Chess League (GCL) in Mumbai on Monday. Photo credit: GCL

GCL Season 3: Gukesh, Arjun lead Alaskan Knights to first win; Alireza Firouzja takes Continental Kings to top

KBC: Amitabh Bachchan recalls what his meals were like in his younger days

Amitabh Bachchan recalls what his meals were like in his younger days

Hrithik Roshan doesn’t want people to read this book

Hrithik Roshan doesn’t want people to read this book

Mammootty's visit to sets of Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' thrills unit (Photo Credit: Wayfarer Films/X)

Mammootty's visit to sets of Dulquer Salmaan's 'I'm Game' thrills unit

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty continue winning run, beat Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Shohibul Fikri to lead Group B in World Tour Finals at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium on Thursday. Photo credit: BWF Photos

Badminton: Satwik-Chirag continue winning run, beat Alfian/Fikri to lead Group B in World Tour Finals

Kriti Kharbanda says ‘all she can think about is “pani puri”,’ expresses love for the snack

Kriti Kharbanda says ‘all she can think about is “pani puri”,’ expresses love for the snack

Sumit Nagal seals golden-point thriller as AOD Eagles soar at World Tennis League, which continued its India debut at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium on Thursday. Photo credit: WTL

Sumit Nagal seals golden-point thriller as AOS Eagles soar at World Tennis League

Pakistan: Activist seeks intl intervention over brother’s forced disappearance in Balochistan

Pakistan: Activist seeks intl intervention over brother’s forced disappearance in Balochistan

​Bangladesh: Awami League warns of rising violence ahead of February elections (File image)

​Bangladesh: Awami League warns of rising violence ahead of February elections