Mammootty on Thrissur tragedy: My heart goes out to the family of the deceased!

Chennai, April 22 (IANS) Malayalam superstar Mammootty has expressed shock and pain at the loss of lives in the explosion at a firecracker facility in Thrissur, saying his heart went out to the family of the deceased.

Taking to his X timeline to register his thoughts on the unfortunate development, Mammootty wrote, "Shocked to hear about the tragic incident in Thrissur. My heart goes out to the family of the deceased. Sincere prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Well known Malayalam actor and Minister of State for Tourism & Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi too expressed his pain and grief.

In a post on his X timeline, the Minister said, "Deeply pained by the tragic explosion at the firecracker unit in Mundathikode, Thrissur. My heart goes out to the victims and their families during this devastating time. Prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured."

For the unaware, at least 13 people were killed and several others injured in a massive explosion that took place at a fireworks unit in Thrissur on Tuesday. The explosion occurred during preparations for the Thrissur Pooram, one of India’s most celebrated temple festivals.

The tragedy occurred at a fireworks preparation and storage shed linked to the festival’s celebrations. The explosion triggered a massive fire, sending thick smoke across the area and causing panic among workers and nearby residents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among those who expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased. Describing the incident as profoundly tragic, the Prime Minister said he was anguished by the scale of the loss of life, which has cast a shadow over the region ahead of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram festivities.​

The Prime Minister announced an ex gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000.​

--IANS

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