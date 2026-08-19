Mamitha Baiju is a pure soul: Director Venky Atluri

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) National Award winner Venky Atluri, who is now basking in the success of his just released film 'Vishwanath and Sons' featuring actor Suriya in the lead, has showered praise on the film's heroine -- Mamitha Baiju, calling her "a pure soul".

Participating in a Thanksgiving Meet in Chennai, Venky Atluri took time to thank the media for their support and his cast and crew members for their co-operation.

During the course of his speech, Venky Atluri turned quite emotional while talking about Mamitha Baiju, saying that she was a pure soul and that if he wished to have a sister, it would be Mamitha Baiju.

Venky Atluri, who thanked actress Radhika Sarathkumar for cautioning him to be careful about casting the right heroine, told the veteran actress , "If not for your (Radhika's) advice, I would not have gone Mamitha's way. You made me extra cautious. Thank you for that."

Turning to Mamitha Baiju, he said, "Mamitha, I told you in Hyderabad that if I really wish to have a sister, it will be you. Seriously. Because you are that one purest soul in acting. You are a very pure human being."

He went on to say, "I've never seen a heroine worry about acting and care less about how they look. You never did (worry about appearance). In fact, cinematographer Nimish used to ask you, 'Mamitha,

touch up or take care of your hair. However, she was only worried about acting. She is such a pure soul."

For the unaware, the film, which has been produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi & Sai Soujanya, hit screens on August 14 this year. Mamitha Baiju plays the female lead in this film, which also features actress Radhika Sarathkumar in a pivotal role.

The film has music by National Award winner G. V. Prakash Kumar and cinematography by Nimish Ravi. Editing for the film is by Navin Nooli and production design by Banglan.

--IANS

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