Mamata regime was more like Bangladesh govt, says Manjinder Sirsa in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who is currently on a visit to West Bengal, on Sunday took a jibe at the previous Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state, saying that it functioned "more like the government of Bangladesh".

Speaking to IANS, Sirsa said, "The previous government under Mamata Banerjee was more like the government of Bangladesh. It was marked by appeasement, dynastic politics and looting. One family looted Bengal with both hands. That is why the people here brought about a change."

According to him, the BJP government is now bringing changes into people's lives in Bengal.

"Those involved in extortion are being sent to jail, and no one is being spared. The biggest thing is that the dignity of the people of Bengal has been restored," he asserted.

Sirsa added that there has been a major check on incidents that hurt people's religious sentiments.

"Today, everyone can celebrate their religious occasions freely. Currently, so many people, mothers and sisters, are celebrating the Chhath Puja here, which had become a crime under the regime of the previous Mamata government," he said.

Meanwhile, Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh alleged that corruption took place across various Central government schemes during the previous Trinamool Congress regime.

"Around 12,500 beneficiaries who received Rs 1,20,000 each under the Awas Yojana ('Banglar Bari') scheme were found to be ineligible. We have issued letters seeking the recovery of the funds. If they fail to return the money, legal action will be taken," he warned.

Ghosh also hit out at Trinamool Congress-Mamata MP Abhishek Banerjee after the latter accused the police of filing fresh FIRs against him.

"At that time (previous regime), the police used to work on their orders. They (party leaders) encroached upon and occupied the road. Now, as the police are taking action against it, they are accusing the force of working on the BJP's orders. If you have a complaint against anyone, go ahead and file it," he told reporters.

On Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's visit to a hospital to meet police personnel who sustained gunshot injuries, the Bengal Minister said, "For many years, atrocities were being committed against the police in Bengal due to which the morale of the police was low. That is why law and order was shaky."

"If the police do not remain safe, do not get respect, and do not have the authority to work, then how will the administration function properly? Our government has given a free hand to the police. Those still attempting to intimidate the police won't be spared," he stated.

--IANS

cg/dpb