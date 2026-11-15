Panama lawmakers attend Diwali reception hosted by Indian envoy

Panama City, Nov 15 (IANS) Panama's Minister of Maritime Affairs Luis Roquebert, Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation Carlos Guevara Mann and Secretary General, Ministry of Commerce and Industries Tulio Ramirez attended the Diwali celebration hosted by India's Ambassador to Panama Pratibha Parkar at her home.

Members of the Indian community and officials of the Indian Embassy attended the event.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Panama stated, "H.E. Ms. Pratibha Parkar, Ambassador of India to Panama, hosted a Diwali Reception on 13 November 2026 at the Embassy Residence, attended by distinguished guests, friends from Panama, members of the Indian community and Embassy staff."

"The celebration was graced by H.E. Mr. Carlos Guevara Mann, Vice Minister of Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation; H.E. Mr. Luis Roquebert, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Administrator of the Panama Maritime Authority; Mr. Tulio Ramírez, Secretary General, Ministry of Commerce and Industries of Panama. The evening reflected the spirit of Diwali, strengthening friendship, cultural harmony and togetherness," it added.

The embassy said that distinguished guests from Panama attended the Diwali festivities at Parkar's residence, embracing the vibrant colours of Indian traditional attire and the spirit of the Festival of Lights.

"Diwali celebrations at the Ambassador’s Residence brought guests together over the rich and diverse colors of the State of Maharashtra. From the ambience, dance and savoury delights to delicious sweets, every color told a story of the heritage of Maharashtra," the Indian Embassy in Panama posted on X.

Recently, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat led the Indian delegation to the 65th International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) in Panama City from November 8-11, according to the statement released by the embassy.

In his address at the Congress, Shekhawat highlighted India’s growing potential as a global hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE), promoting international partnerships and tourism cooperation.

--IANS

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