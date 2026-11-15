When Shah Rukh Khan said he would throw Aryan out of the house if he turns out to be a 'good boy'

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan once said that he would throw his elder son Aryan Khan out of the house if he turned out to be a 'good boy'.

As he appeared on the popular chat show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' with his better half, Gauri Khan, Rukh admitted that he wanted to spoil his son so much that people complain about him.

SRK further told host and veteran actress Simi Garewal that he wanted Aryan to be a 'spoiled brat' and a 'Playboy', running after girls. The 'Jawan' actor added that he wanted Aryan to have long hair, studs, and a Harley-Davidson jacket.

Shah Rukh shared, "He is going to be completely a spoiled brat. I've told all my heroines that if you have daughters, my son will be running after them, and every day I want complaints from all of them saying, 'Please keep your son out of our houses.' I want him to have a Harley Davidson jacket and I want him to wear studs and everything. He should be really cool, have long hair, and he should be a playboy and really spoiled."

When Simi asked King Khan if Aryan would become an actor just like this father, Shah Rukh replied, "Oh yeah that's one of the bad things that you have to do, so he will have to do it."

For the universe, Aryan did make his Bollywood debut, but not as an actor. He stepped into the entertainment industry as a writer and director with the web series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood' premiered on 18 September 2025 on Netflix.

The primary cast of the drama included Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Rohit Gill, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera.

--IANS

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