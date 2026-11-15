Anshula Kapoor reveals little things that make her relationship with Rohan Thakkar special

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Anshula Kapoor has opened up about the little things that make her relationship with husband Rohan Thakkar special.

She shared how love is often found in everyday moments rather than grand gestures. Taking to Instagram, Anshula penned a heartfelt birthday note for Rohan, reflecting on how her understanding of love has evolved over time. She said she once believed love was all about big celebrations, exciting moments and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. However, being with Rohan has taught her to appreciate the beauty of ordinary moments.

Sharing some of the little things that make their bond special, Anshula mentioned forehead kisses before he leaves home, sleepy good mornings and good nights, and their conversations before falling asleep. She also spoke about how they remember each other's preferences, from Rohan's favourite Domino's order to the way she likes her eggs.

Sharing her romantic photos, Anshula wrote, “I used to think love was all about the big things. That it always had to be loud. The big celebrations, the laughing so hard your stomach hurts, the butterflies, the once-in-a-lifetime moments that you wish you could bottle up and keep forever. And sometimes it absolutely is. But loving Ro, and being loved by him, has taught me that love lives in the wonderfully ordinary things too. It’s the forehead kiss before he leaves home. The sleepy good mornings and good nights. The random conversations before we fall asleep. It’s knowing his go-to Domino’s order, and him knowing exactly how I like my eggs.”

Anshula further revealed how Rohan makes her laugh even on difficult days and takes care of small things, such as lowering the volume of his phone and the brightness of the television to avoid triggering her migraines. She also shared that he uses the spare bathroom when he returns home late because he knows she is a light sleeper.

“It’s how he can make me laugh on a day when nothing feels particularly funny. How he instinctively lowers the volume on his phone and the brightness of the TV so it doesn’t trigger my migraine. How he uses the spare bathroom when he comes home late because he knows I’m a light sleeper,” she added.

The note further read, “It’s sitting in the same room, both scrolling on our phones, perfectly content just being around each other. It’s the grocery store runs that somehow become fun because we’re doing them together. It’s having someone to share the smallest, most insignificant detail of your day with, knowing they’ll want to hear it. It’s realising that you don’t need every day to be exciting for life to feel extraordinary.”

“And I think that’s my favourite thing about loving you, Ro. with you, love isn’t just in the extraordinary moments. It’s woven into the most ordinary parts of our days. The parts nobody sees, that we don’t take pictures of, that we’ll probably never remember individually, but that somehow make up this beautiful life we’re building together.”

Concluding her birthday wish, Anshula called Rohan her favourite person to do absolutely everything and absolutely nothing with. She also expressed hope for a lifetime filled with extraordinary adventures and wonderfully ordinary Tuesdays.

“Happy birthday to my favourite person to do absolutely everything and absolutely nothing with. Here’s to a lifetime of extraordinary adventures and wonderfully ordinary Tuesdays. I love you @rohanthakkar1511.”

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor, has often shared glimpses of her personal life on social media.

Anshula married her longtime partner, screenwriter and director Rohan Thakkar, on July 6, 2026.

--IANS

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