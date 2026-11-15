November 15, 2026 2:33 PM हिंदी

Ram Gopal Varma claims that Ranbir Kapoor & Yash starrer 'Ramayana Part 1' was made under 800 crore

Ram Gopal Varma claims that Ranbir Kapoor & Yash starrer 'Ramayana Part 1' was made under 800 crore

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) While there has been a lot of talk regarding the massive 4000 crore budget for both parts of Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer 'Ramayana', filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has now claimed in his latest post that the first part of the franchise has been made under 800 crore.

On Sunday, he shared on the micro-blogging site, "Breaking all box office records and fast emerging as the BIGGEST HIT EVER in INDIAN CINEMATIC HISTORY, stil lot of noise is being made by many jealous that the collections are still not enough because it’s 2000 cr a piece making it 4000 for 2 I got to know that the actual cost of part 1 is a little less than 800 and that includes mutually beneficial deals , global tax benefits , subsidy elements etc etc which all will eventually bring the cost to lesser than that .. And not only me but any reasonably experienced film maker by seeing the film can see the cost can’t be more than that (sic)."

RGV also pointed out that it is naive to assume that both parts will cost the same.

He added, "That’s like thinking the cost before interval and post interval will be same in a film ..I know of films where 50% of the cost was just climax Also much of the cost will include costs of creating the world of Ramayana which becomes future assets for gaming and various other aspects including assets for part 2 , which are all a part of Namit’s visionary future outings."

The 'Satya' maker further added that, given the present box office performance of 'Ramayana Part 1', Namit Malhotra might be able to cover the entire cost of 'Ramayana Part 1' or even both parts with the earnings of Part 1 itself.

"Namit Malhotra can build his own Pushpak vimaan and start dumping money into innumerable extraordinary ventures which all the biggest production companies from north to south couldn’t do till now and then he can surpass even the biggest of the biggest Hollywood biggies," he further shared.

Released on 5 November 2026, 'Ramayana: Part 1' is believed to have already earned more than ₹1,000 crore worldwide.

--IANS

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