Mallika Sherawat calls White House Christmas dinner invite ‘completely surreal’

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actress Mallika Sherawat shared her excitement after receiving an invitation to the White House Christmas dinner.

Describing the experience as “completely surreal,” she expressed her gratitude for the honor, marking a special moment in her illustrious career. On Friday, the ‘Murder’ actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the White House Christmas dinner. In the pictures, Mallika could be seen posing amid the festive décor, with sparkling lights and beautifully adorned Christmas trees.

She also posted a video capturing US President Donald Trump delivering his Christmas and New Year wishes to the audience, with Mallika visible in the crowd. Additionally, she shared a glimpse of the lavish Christmas meal served at the White House. Sharing her photos, she wrote, “Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful #whitehouse #xmasdinner.”

The Christmas reception was held at the White House on December 18.

Interestingly, this isn’t Mallika Sherawat’s first White House invitation. Back in April 2011, she attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner during the Obama administration in connection with her role in “Politics of Love,” a film centered on the 2008 US elections. She was celebrated for her performance as an Obama volunteer and even had the opportunity to interact with President Barack Obama, despite her film facing distribution challenges.

On the professional front, Mallika Sherawat was last seen on screen in “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” alongside Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. She made her film debut in 2002 with “Jeena Sirf Merre Liye,” where she was credited as Reema Lamba. Her rise to fame began in 2004 with the Emraan Hashmi-starrer “Murder.” Mallika later ventured into international cinema and featured in films like “Hisss” and “Politics of Love.”

--IANS

ps/