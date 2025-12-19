BNP condemns attack on media houses as violence escalates in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Dec 19 (IANS) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday strongly condemned the attacks on media houses and journalists, including The Daily Star, Prothom Alo, New Age Editor Nurul Kabir and other media professionals, calling the perpetrators “enemies of Bangladesh”.

The remarks were made by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir following reports that several media outlets and journalists were targeted in arson attacks after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of the radical group Inqilab Mancha.

In a statement on his social media platform, Fakhrul said that while the nation was grieving over Hadi’s death, “shameful attacks” were carried out on media organisations, including The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, as well as on journalist Nurul Kabir and several others.

He called on the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government to ensure the safety and security of every citizen in the country.

“They wait for moments of crisis. Today, they turned this tragic moment into an act of destruction. I strongly condemn this act of terror!" the BNP leader stated.

Hours after the news of Hadi’s death broke, widespread violence erupted across Bangladesh.

In Rajshahi city, the protesters demolished the Awami League office with a bulldozer late Thursday night.

Citing eye witnesses, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported that demonstrators first assembled at Saheb Bazar Zero Point and eventually marched to the Awami League office around 11:30 pm under the banner ‘Students Against Hegemony’,

Leaders and members of Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami’s student wing, Chhatra Shibir, along with general students, joined the protest march that moved through the university campus before reaching the city centre.

In a separate incident, a house belonging to the brother of former Awami League MP Habib Hasan was set on fire in the capital’s Uttara early Friday, as confirmed by the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

As unrest over Hadi’s death escalated, the building of the cultural organisation Chhayanaut in the capital’s Dhanmondi area was set ablaze by a mob in the early hours of Friday.

“The incident took place around 2:15 am,” UNB quoted Khaleda Yasmin, duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence Headquarters control room, as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, to convey New Delhi's strong concerns over the deteriorating security environment in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh has witnessed an alarming rise in violence and a degrading law and order situation under the Yunus-led interim government.

-IANS

scor/rs