Anupam Kher discusses world cinema, favourite books & Rajinikanth with Kamal Haasan

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher couldn't help but share his excitement as he bumped into another gem from the Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan, at the airport.

Kher admitted in his social media post that they ended up spending around an hour in the airport lounge, and talked about a vast variety of topics such as world cinema, life lessons, favourite books, and even superstar Rajinikanth.

Kher admitted to being an admirer of Haasan's work as an actor and learning a lot from him over the years through his powerful performances.

Dropping a photo with Haasan on his IG, Kher shared, "Was delighted to meet one of the FINEST actors of Indian Cinema #KamalHassan ji at the Delhi Airport! Have been an admirer of his craft and varied performances for years. Have learnt so much from him as an actor. His list of great performances is countless! We sat in the airport lounge for almost an hour. (sic)."

"In that one hour it seemed we spoke about a lifetime! So many topics- world cinema, #KBalachander sir, life lessons, favourite books and of course the great #RajniKanth sir! It was a RICH conversation! Thank you sir for your wisdom, warmth and appreciation! Love, respect and prayers always! (Folded hands and red heartemojis) @ikamalhaasan #Actors #Airport", he added.

Despite being two of the most prominent names in the entertainment industry, Kher and Haasan have not worked together on any project.

Work-wise, Kher will be reuniting with Boman Irani for the sequel to their much-appreciated laughter ride "Khosla Ka Ghosla".

Ranvir Shorey, who played an important role in the original drama, is also expected to reprise his role in the second instalment of the franchise.

Umesh Bisht, known for Raghav Juyal's "Gyaarah Gyaarah" and Sanya Malhotra's "Pagglait", is onboard the project as the director.

