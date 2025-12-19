Randeep Hooda praises wife Lin Laishram’s strength in motherhood in heartfelt birthday post

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, on Friday, took to social media to wish his wife, Lin Laishram, on her birthday.

In his heartfelt post, the ‘Jaat’ actor celebrated her strength, grace, and love as she is all set to embrace motherhood. In his touching note, Randeep expressed awe at her resilience and the magic they are creating together as a family. Taking to his Instagram handle, Randeep shared a heartwarming photo showing him hugging Lin with his hand gently resting on her baby bump.

For the caption, the ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ actor wrote, “Many, many happy returns of the day, darling! As you step into this beautiful new chapter of motherhood, I’m already in awe, of your strength, your grace, and your endless love. Watching you do it all makes me fall for you all over again (and keeps me happily on my toes). Here’s to you, to us, and to the magic we’re creating together. Happy Birthday.”

On November 29, Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the happy news on their second wedding anniversary. In a joint Instagram post, they shared a photo of themselves sitting by a campfire, captioning it, “Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way.”

Randeep and Lin got married on November 29, 2023, in a traditional Meitei ceremony in Manipur. The couple first met at Naseeruddin Shah’s theatre group, Motley, and developed a friendship that eventually blossomed into love. After dating for a period, they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in Imphal, Manipur.

On the professional front, Randeep was last seen playing a negative role in Sunny Deol’s action film “Jaat.” He is set to appear next in the American action-adventure comedy “Matchbox,” which is directed by Sam Hargrave. The action thriller also stars John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson, and Arturo Castro in key roles.

