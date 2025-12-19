December 19, 2025 4:27 PM हिंदी

Govinda brings back his 90s charm as he celebrates sister Kaamini Khanna’s birthday

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Bollywood icon Govinda brought back his signature 90s charm while celebrating his sister Kaamini Khanna’s birthday.

Sharing a glimpse of the intimate celebration, Kaamini posted a video where she is seen cutting the cake alongside Govinda. In the video, Govinda can be seen joining his sister to blow out birthday candles and singing the birthday song in his signature style. His mannerisms and playful delivery evoke the same 90s charm that everyone loved in his classic comedy films. Sharing this video on Instagram, Kaamini Khanna wrote, “My birthday celebration with chichi Bhaiyya I lov u. My bro god bless you #birthday #enjoyment #instagramreels #instagram #reels #insta #enjoyment #sister.”

Kaamini also shared another glimpse from the celebration, showing her marking the special occasion with her daughter, Ragini Khanna and a few close family members and friends. The post was captioned, “My Birthday Celebration with family & friends.”

For the unversed, Kamini Khanna, Govinda’s elder sister, is known for her work as a writer, music director, singer and astrologer. She has often stood by her brother in the public eye, notably addressing rumours about his marriage to Sunita Ahuja.

Back in March, amid rising rumours about a possible separation between Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, Kamini Khanna spoke out on the matter. In a conversation with IANS at the time, Kamini shared that she was not aware of many details and explained that both Govinda and Sunita were extremely busy with their respective commitments.

She stated, “No, I don't know much. I stay very busy, and they are very busy too. We meet very rarely, so I don't know much. I don't want to say too much on this topic because both families are involved, and I have a lot of love for both. Our parents are no longer with us, so we are like parents to each other. And we are also very good friends.”

