Pune records 14,234 property registrations in Nov, stamp duty collections reach Rs 565 crore

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Pune’s real estate market recorded 14,234 property registrations in November 2025, up 6 per cent (year‑on‑year), with stamp duty collections touching Rs 565 crore, a report said on Friday.

The report from real estate services firm Knight Frank found that revenue collections increased 19 per cent in the same period. On a month‑on‑month basis, registrations were up 12 per cent in November, while stamp duty collections grew 7 per cent, it said.

On a year‑to‑date basis (January‑November), Pune achieved its highest registrations and stamp duty collections in the past four years, with 1,73,578 registrations and revenue of Rs 6,675 crore.

On a year-to-year basis, the registrations and stamp collection for the first eleven months of the year were up 0.5 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, versus the same period last year.

The distribution of ticket sizes remained largely unchanged, with homes priced up to Rs 1 crore accounting for 85 per cent of transactions and segments above Rs 1 crore accounting for 15 per cent of transactions.

In November, the share of ticket size for residential property transactions was 27 per cent for properties under Rs 25 lakh. Properties ranging from Rs 25 lakh–Rs 50 lakh accounted for 29 per cent of transactions, while the Rs 50 lakh–Rs 1 crore segment also stood at 29 per cent.

Properties ranging from Rs 1 crore–Rs 2.5 crore accounted for 13 per cent of transactions.

“While activity moderated after the festive peak earlier in the year, the market has remained resilient and well-balanced. With year‑to‑date registrations and revenues now at a new high in four years, Pune residential remains stable with sustainable volumes,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

Central Pune, including Haveli Taluka, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) accounted for 66 per cent of transactions during the month.--IANS

aar/na