Maldives Ministers thank India for ‘generous support’ for community transformation

Male, July 19 (IANS) Iruthisham Adam, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Abdulla Rafiu, Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Fitness of the Maldives, expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its generous support, highlighting its transformative impact on Maldivian communities after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India and the Maldives supporting Maldivian communities.

“The Government of Maldives (GoM) and the Government of India (GoI) have signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on equipment support for fitness and recreation centres in 42 islands through the Indian grant assistance scheme, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP). The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, marking another milestone in the ever-strengthening partnership between the two countries,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives.

The MoUs were signed by Minister Iruthisham on behalf of the Government of the Maldives and by G. Balasubramanian, High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Maldives, on behalf of the Government of India. Minister Rafiu signed on behalf of the Implementing Agency.

During the ceremony, Foreign Minister Iruthisham stated that the provision of equipment for fitness and recreation centres in 42 islands represents a meaningful investment in the health and well-being of island communities.

She also highlighted that the initiative would promote healthier, more active lifestyles while expanding access to quality fitness facilities, particularly for women and girls, thereby contributing to women’s empowerment, equality, and social inclusion.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Rafiu noted that the fitness and recreation centres will serve as vibrant community spaces that promote healthy lifestyles, social interaction and community well-being. He emphasised that the initiative would provide greater opportunities for people of all ages, particularly women and youth, to participate in sports and recreational activities, while contributing to the long-term health and resilience of island communities.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both Ministers expressed gratitude to the Government of India for its generous support, highlighting its transformative impact on Maldivian communities. Minister Iruthisham expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Government and people of India, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his personal commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation.

The Minister also extended his sincere gratitude to External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar for his support in strengthening bilateral ties and acknowledged High Commissioner Balasubramanian and his team for their dedication to deepening the Maldives-India partnership.

--IANS

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