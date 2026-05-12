May 12, 2026 11:51 AM हिंदी

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim congratulates Vijay on Tamil Nadu CM win

Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim congratulates Vijay on Tamil Nadu CM win

Kuala Lumpur, May 12 (IANS) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has extended warm congratulations to actor-turned-politician C. Joseph Vijay after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, marked a dramatic political shift in the southern Indian state.

In a post on X, Anwar Ibrahim wrote that he “warmly congratulates my friend Vijay on being elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” adding a lighthearted reference to the actor’s cinematic legacy. “For many years, his adoring fans watched him defeat corrupt politicians and assorted villains within three hours… The people of Tamil Nadu have now entrusted Vijay with a responsibility far greater than any role performed on screen,” he said, invoking Vijay’s popular slogan “Oru Viral Puratchi” (one-finger revolution) and expressing optimism about future Malaysia–Tamil Nadu cooperation.

Vijay, president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was sworn in on Sunday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, in a ceremony administered by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Nine ministers also took the oath alongside him as part of the new council of ministers.

The swearing-in marks a historic political transition in Tamil Nadu, ending nearly six decades of alternating governance between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

The TVK-led alliance secured the backing of 120 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the 118-seat majority mark, despite falling short of an outright solo majority.

The ceremony drew high-profile attendance, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, along with film personalities, party workers, and thousands of supporters. Authorities deployed heavy security across Chennai, with intensified vehicle checks and strict access control around the venue.

The swearing-in of Vijay marks a watershed moment in Tamil Nadu politics, as a non-Dravidian party has come to power in the state for the first time since 1967. Political observers view the development as a major realignment in the state’s political landscape, long dominated by the DMK and AIADMK.

--IANS

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