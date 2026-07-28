Spain captain Rodri undergoes successful surgery as Man City issue statement

Manchester, July 28 (IANS) Manchester City have confirmed that midfielder Rodri has successfully undergone minor back surgery after experiencing discomfort for some time, with the club stating that the Ballon d’Or winner will now begin a short period of rehabilitation.

In an official statement on Tuesday, City said Rodri had undergone the procedure successfully and wished the Spain international a speedy recovery, while promising further updates on his rehabilitation.

"Manchester City can confirm Rodri has undergone successful minor back surgery. The midfielder had been feeling discomfort for some time but has now undergone a procedure to address the issue and will now begin a short period of rehabilitation. Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery and ManCity.com will bring you updates regarding his rehabilitation," the club said in an official statement.

The latest development comes just days after reports suggested the 30-year-old would require surgery, raising fresh concerns over the fitness of one of City’s most influential players ahead of the new season.

Rodri enjoyed a memorable summer after captaining Spain to the 2026 FIFA World Cup title and winning the Golden Ball award as the tournament’s best player. He was a key figure in midfield throughout Spain’s victorious campaign, helping La Roja secure their second World Cup crown.

However, injuries have continued to trouble the midfielder over the past two seasons. Rodri suffered serious ligament damage in September 2024, an injury that ruled him out for almost the entire 2024-25 campaign. Hamstring and groin problems also disrupted his return last season, restricting him to 33 appearances across all competitions, including only 17 Premier League starts.

When he returned to action, Rodri struggled to regain his usual influence in City’s midfield, with then manager Pep Guardiola admitting the Spaniard had come back earlier than ideal.

His latest setback also comes amid continued speculation over his long-term future. With one year remaining on his Manchester City contract, reports have linked Rodri with a possible move to Real Madrid following his World Cup-winning exploits with Spain.

City have already strengthened their midfield this summer by signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest in a deal worth 116 million pounds, providing additional cover during Rodri’s absence.

The club did not specify a timeline for Rodri’s return but confirmed that he will immediately begin his rehabilitation programme following the successful surgery.

--IANS

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