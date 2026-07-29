July 29, 2026 10:17 PM हिंदी

New Bill will guard dreams and aspirations of students: HM Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Ministers Amit Shah and Arjun Ram Meghwal arrive to attend the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting at the Parliament House complex during the Monsoon Session in New Delhi on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Prem Nath Pandey)

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday congratulated students nationwide on the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

He described the legislation as a shield for the “dreams and aspirations of our youth,” emphasising that it lays down “iron-clad provisions imposing the harshest punishment on those who dare to breach the sanctity of public examinations.”

Shah pointed out the government’s uncompromising stance, declaring that the Modi administration “will spare no one who attempts to imperil the future of our students and will leave no stone unturned to ensure that they face the full wrath of the law.”

His remarks reflect the broader political will to address recurring concerns about exam leaks and cheating scandals that have plagued various recruitment and academic tests in recent years.

In a significant step aimed at safeguarding the integrity of India’s examination system, the Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

The legislation introduces stringent measures to deter and punish those attempting to manipulate or compromise public examinations, which serve as gateways to academic and professional opportunities for millions of students across the country.

The bill strengthens the existing framework by prescribing severe penalties for individuals or organised groups found guilty of leaking question papers, using unfair means, or engaging in fraudulent practices during examinations.

By tightening the legal net, the government aims to restore public confidence in the examination process and ensure that merit alone determines success.

Education experts and student groups have long demanded tougher laws to protect the credibility of examinations, arguing that malpractice not only disadvantages honest candidates but also erodes trust in institutions.

The passage of this amendment is expected to serve as a deterrent against such practices, while reinforcing the principle that hard work and dedication must remain the sole path to academic and professional advancement.

With the Lok Sabha’s approval, the bill now moves closer to becoming law, marking a decisive moment in India’s efforts to uphold fairness and transparency in its examination system.

--IANS

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