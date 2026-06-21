Malaika Arora shares how Yoga evolved from a practice into a passion and lifestyle

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has shared a heartfelt reflection on her journey with yoga.

In her recent post on social media, she described how yoga has evolved from a simple practice into a deep-rooted passion and ultimately a way of life. Malaika emphasized how yoga has helped her reconnect with herself, maintain balance, and embrace a more mindful approach to overall well-being.

Taking to Instagram, Arora shared a series of photos in which she is seen performing various yoga asanas. The ace dancer offered a glimpse into her fitness routine, highlighting how yoga continues to be an essential part of her lifestyle.

For the caption, she wrote, “Yoga has been a part of my life for years, not just as a workout, but as a way to reconnect, reset, and find balance. What started as a practice became a passion and eventually a way of life. A journey of breath, balance, and showing up. Grateful for everything yoga continues to teach me every single day. Happy Yoga Day, keep breathing, keep growing.”

To note, the ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ girl is widely considered one of the fittest actresses in the industry. She is known for her disciplined fitness routine and healthy lifestyle. Malaika often shares glimpses from her yoga sessions on social media.

To mark International Yoga Day, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to share photos and videos from their yoga sessions. Showcasing a range of asanas and wellness routines, the stars highlighted the importance of yoga in maintaining physical fitness, mental calm, and overall well-being.

Shahid Kapoor, who attended an event in Mumbai, spoke about how yoga continues to be an integral part of India’s rich heritage. Speaking to the media, he said, “I think yoga is something that comes from our heritage, our culture. I have done yoga many times, and I feel that yoga is something that is mind, body, and soul. There are very few things where you can align all three together. You can be a healthier version of yourself, you can be more flexible, and you can be stronger. Your internal organs can be healthier.”

--IANS

ps/