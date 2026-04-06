Malaika Arora on owning her age: It’s just a number

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Bollywood diva Malaika Arora Khan has spoken about owning her age and said that she wears it like a badge as it is just a number.

The diva spoke candidly about ageing on the show “Famously Fit with Sophie,” hosted by Sophie Choudry on Amazon MX. In the episode, Malaika talked about her pragmatic approach to fitness, consistency and hitting the pause button and listening to her body.

Not shying away from owning her age, Malaika said in the show, “Just wear it as a badge, age gracefully, and don’t get caught up in it. It’s just a number. No matter what age you are, whether 20 or 60, you are amazing.”

She went on to encourage women to embrace themselves at every stage. Giving a peep into celebrity life, she shared takes on fitness fads and cheeky take on what’s actually ‘clean’ and what’s just packaged hype.

The episode will also showcase her foodie side and how it led her into the restaurant space.

Famously Fit with Sophie is now streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player.

Talking about Sophiee, she is a singer, actress, VJ and TV host. She started her career by lending her vocal prowess as a backup singer to 90’s popular artists such as Shweta Shetty and Alisha Chinai.

She went on to start an all-girls band in 2000 titled Sansara. After moving to Mumbaim she started hosting shows as she became a VJ.

Talking about her album, it featured tracks such as "Jadugar Saiyaan", "Zuby Zuby", "Ek Pardesi Mera Dil Le Gaya", "Ghar Aaya Mera Pardesi", "Dil Ke Armaan", and "Bachke Rehna Re Baba".

But it was her revamped version of the song “Mera Babu Chail Chabila” that turned out to be a chartbuster.

She also tried her hand at acting. In 2005, she made her debut in Shaadi No.1 directed by David Dhawan among many other.

--IANS

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