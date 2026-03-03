Making UP green state: Over 242 crore saplings planted in nine years

Lucknow, March 3 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath-led government is on a mission to transform Uttar Pradesh into a ‘green state’, and the goal is evident from the heightened scale of sapling plantations in the past few years.

According to official estimates, more than 242 crore saplings have been planted across the state in the last nine years, leading to a spike in the state’s forest cover by 559.19 square kilometres. Last year, a record 37.21 crore saplings were planted in a single day on July 9 alone.

In 2026, the state government set out a target of planting over 35 crore saplings. In a recent ‘Mega Plantation Drive’ held in Sujabad Domri area of Varanasi over the weekend, the residents of Kashi planted 2,51,446 saplings within just one hour.

The Forest Department has launched the ‘Green Chaupal’ initiative to ensure active public participation in environmental conservation. In collaboration with various departments, Green Chaupals are being organised in over 15,000 villages at the Gram Sabha level. These meetings are chaired by the Gram Pradhan and include representatives from all sections of society. Meetings are mandatorily held at least once a month.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh CM has personally prioritised increasing greenery in the state. Whether on World Environment Day on June 5 or during monsoon plantation drives, he has led the campaign from the front. Before each plantation drive, he conducts review meetings and personally participates in planting saplings across various districts.

As a result of sustained efforts, over 242 crore saplings have been planted in nine years, resulting in a measurable increase in forest cover. According to the India State of Forest Report 2023, Uttar Pradesh’s forest cover has increased by 559.19 square kilometres.

Under a special initiative, 18,348 children born between July 1 and 7, 2025, were awarded ‘Green Gold Certificates,’ and their parents were given saplings of timber, fruit-bearing, and moringa species. The ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign also received appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The state government has begun preparations for another large-scale plantation drive in the monsoon of 2026, with a proposed target of 35 crore saplings. The Forest and Environment Department has issued instructions to nurseries, departments, and districts for advance preparations.

In the recently presented budget, Rs 800 crore has been proposed for the Social Forestry Scheme, Rs 220 crore for Nursery Management, and Rs 189 crore for the State Compensatory Afforestation Scheme.

The Chief Minister has laid out plans and goals of enhancing the state's green cover to 15 per cent by 2030.

--IANS

mr/dpb