April 07, 2026 3:53 PM हिंदी

Make sure they doesn't get off to early start: Du Plessis advices MI ahead of RR clash

Make sure they doesn't get off to early start: Du Plessis’ advice to MI ahead of RR clash

Guwahati, April 7 (IANS) Former South African cricketer Faf Du Plessis has warned the Hardik Pandya-led side not to lose wickets in the powerplay and alsomake sure that Rajasthan Royals doesn't get a good start.

Sooryavanshi has continued his great touch from the last season and has scored 83 runs in two matches. He hammered a 15-ball fifty in the Rajasthan Royals' first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and can be a great threat to the Mumbai Indians, who are coming to the contest after losing against Delhi Capitals (DC) by six wickets and are desperate to get back to winning.

Du Plessis has advised the Mumbai Indians to avoid three things if they want to win the match against RR. "First of all, don't give room to Sooryavanshi. He is crunching everything for full," Du Plessis said in a video released by Star Sports. "Make sure you do not lose wickets in the power play, as they rely heavily on that top order. And my third point, make sure RR doesn't get off to an early start," he said.

Sooryavanshi set the IPL 2025 season on fire by smashing the fastest century by an Indian, but he failed to get going against the five-time champions. He was dismissed for a two-ball duck by Mumbai Indians bowler Deepak Chahar, and hence, the left-hander would look to make amends.

In their head-to-head history, the Mumbai Indians hold a slight edge over the Rajasthan Royals, winning 16 of their 31 encounters, while the RR has claimed 14 victories, with one match ending in a No Result. In 2024, the RR dominated by winning both encounters, but the Mumbai Indians struck back in 2025 with a massive 100-run victory in Jaipur.

--IANS

sds/bc

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