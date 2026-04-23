April 23, 2026 9:41 PM हिंदी

Mahila thana in each block, jobs for youth: Locals hail PM Modi's '10 guarantees' for West Bengal

'Mahila Thana in each block', 'Jobs for youths': Locals hail PM Modi's '10 guarantees' for West Bengal

Nadia (West Bengal), April 23 (IANS) Locals here on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ten-point guarantee to the "women and sisters" of the state while youngsters expressed their happiness with the promise of jobs if the BJP is voted to power.

PM Modi made the promises while addressing a rally in Krishnanagar before the second phase of Assembly elections.

Among his ten guarantees, his primary focus was on women's safety.

Listing the guarantees, a woman at the gathering said, "PM Modi has given the first guarantee for women's safety because of the atrocities that women are being subjected to in West Bengal."

She emphasised that the PM has guaranteed a Mahila Thana (women's police station) in each block that will be responsible for ensuring the safety of women.

"He has also promised to grant Rs 3,000 monthly financial assistance to women," she told IANS.

A local added, "For Bengal's safety PM Modi has promised to seal the border (with Bangladesh)."

"PM Modi has undertaken a battle to provide safety for women which is why he has promised that every block will have a Mahila Thana (women's police station)," he echoed.

Meanwhile, a youngster expressed his satisfaction with the Prime Minister's promise for jobs rather than only focussing on allowances.

"We don't want politics of 'bhata' (government-provided allowance). We need jobs in order to settle down. That is why we are very content with whatever the PM has promised today," he added.

He underlined that Nadia's youths along with all other people of West Bengal "want that PM Modi's (BJP) government should be formed here this time".

Meanwhile, extending his guarantees from six to ten, PM Modi said, "Those who commit atrocities against women and daughters in Bengal will be punished. Every block will have a Mahila Thana. Women will be recruited into the police force on a large scale. Within a year, Rs 36,000 will be transferred into women's accounts."

He also promised initiatives for pregnant women, girls' education and those women who aim for self-employment.

--IANS

cg/rad

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