October 07, 2026 2:44 PM हिंदी

Mahhi Vij’s Instagram account gets disabled amid Bigg Boss 20 controversy

Mahhi Vij’s Instagram account gets disabled amid Bigg Boss 20 controversy

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Television star Mahhi Vij has been grabbing attention ever since entering the Bigg Boss 20 house.

The latest development surrounding the actress has taken the buzz outside the reality show as well.

Mahhi’s Instagram account has reportedly been disabled amid her ongoing Bigg Boss stint. Even searching for her account or clicking on any of the IDs and links shared on her previous fan pages leads to a blank page.

For the uninitiated, Mahhi entered the show after years of turning down offers and described her decision as a very personal one.

Since the beginning of the season, Mahhi has found herself at the centre of many conversations. Early in the season, she was criticised for allegedly being bossy, including an argument with Aman Gandhi over luggage and her interactions with housemates while asking them to prepare tea.

Outside the house, Mahhi's equation with longtime friend Nadeem Nadz had also previously been subjected to speculation following her divorce.

Mahhi strongly rejected the rumours and explained that Nadeem has been a close friend and godfather figure in her life for years. She also clarified that her daughter Tara calling him “Abba” was a decision that she and Jay had made together.

Meanwhile, Mahhi's former husband Jay Bhanushali has been spending more time with their daughter Tara while she is away in the Bigg Boss house.

In a recent social media interaction with fans, Jay was asked how he was managing Tara in Mahhi's absence. He said he did not see it as something he had to “manage” and instead was enjoying the time with his daughter.

“Well, I don’t manage. I am really enjoying this time with her. I think the father-daughter bonding is more stronger now. And yeah, two reasons, I want Mahhi to be inside the house. One is, like, you know, I really want her to win the show, and the second thing is I get more time with my daughter,” Jay said.

For the uninitiated, Mahhi and Jay announced their separation in January 2026 after 14 years of marriage. The couple married in 2011 and have a daughter, Tara, while they had also taken responsibility as foster parents to Khushi and Rajveer.

–IANS

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