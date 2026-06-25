Mahesh Babu: 'Rao Bahadur' isn’t just a film that grabs you by the collar but one that gets under your skin!

Hyderabad, May 23 (IANS) Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Thursday showered praise on director Venkatesh Maha's upcoming psychological drama 'Rao Bahadur', featuring actor Satya Dev in the lead, saying this wasn't just a film that would grab you by the collar but one that would get under your skin.

Mahesh Babu, who is presenting the film along with his wife Namrata Shirodkar under the GMB Entertainment banner in association with A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, took to his X timeline to pen a note of praise.

He wrote, "Rao Bahadur...It isn’t just a film that grabs you by the collar but one that gets under your skin!!! Strange, beautiful and intensely dramatic.

@mahaisnotanoun builds a stunning world... @ActorSatyaDev takes over that world like only he can!!! @DeepaThomasss shines with a beautifully nuanced performance... The terrific cast and outstanding technical team have supported the film brilliantly!!! Extremely proud of the entire team. Can't wait for you all to witness #RaoBahadur and his madness on the big screens from July 3rd!! "

For the unaware, the makers had only recently released a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video of the film called 'Into The World Of Rao Bahadur', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The BTS video -- Into the world of Rao Bahadur -- offered a fascinating window into the massive scale of the production. The video chronicled the rigorous pre-production, intricate prosthetics work, and grand-scale filming schedules that defined the ambitious project.

A major attraction of the footage was the astonishing physical transformation of Satya Dev. It captured the actor arriving on set and stepping straight into his vanity van to undergo a meticulous makeup and styling process.

Complete with custom contact lenses and an elite wardrobe featuring an ornate purple sherwani, heavy pearl necklaces, and a traditional turban, Satya Dev fully embodies the majestic aura of a bygone era in the film. The video showed different looks of the actor in the movie.

Beyond the actor’s transformation, the glimpse shed light on the massive production values and technical craftsmanship being poured into the film. Viewers were taken onto lavish, antique-themed indoor sets, and extensive outdoor locations. It also teased intense stunt preparation, underscoring the dynamic narrative flow planned by the director.

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on July 3. The film was originally supposed to release on June 5 this year.

Deepa Thomas plays the leading lady in this film, while Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, and Master Kiran play pivotal roles.

The movie has a solid technical team - Kartik Parmar has handled its cinematography while Smaran Sai has scored its music. Rohan Singh has taken care of the film's production design.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Rao Bahadur' will not just deliver grandeur, but a narrative that dives deep into legacy, hidden truths, and the haunting echoes of a bygone aristocratic world.

--IANS

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