Mahesh Babu: My heart is full!

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (IANS) Overwhelmed with gratitude by the outpouring of love that he received from family members, friends and fans on the occasion of his birthday on Sunday, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has now said that his heart was full.

Taking to his social media timelines to express gratitude for all the love that he had received on his special day, the actor wrote, "Heart is full reading all your wishes. Truly overwhelmed in ways words can’t express. A big thank you to all my well wishers, friends, colleagues and media for your beautiful wishes and blessings."

Addressing his fans, the actor said, "And to all my fans, thank you will never be enough. You have always been my constant love, strength and emotion. The love you continue to give me is something I feel incredibly blessed and grateful for."

He went on to say, "I promise to keep working hard and make you even prouder. #VARANASI is very close to my heart and I truly believe it’s going to be something special. I can’t wait for you all to experience it. Let’s make this journey together. Much love to each and every one of you. Always."

For the unaware, the makers of director S S Rajamouli's much awaited magnum opus 'Varanasi'unveiled two exclusive stills from the film on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The still offered the world its first glimpse of Mahesh Babu's character Rudhra in his element.

The first still captured Rudhra at rest on a bamboo raft, surrounded by a dense jungle, effortlessly cool, magnetic and carrying the quiet intensity that defined his character while the second transported fans to the sweeping plains of Kenya’s Maasai Mara, where Rudhra was seen standing with a commanding look, amidst giraffes and wild beasts.

'Varanasi', which is Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with SS Rajamouli, sources say, will be a globe-trotting, century-spanning epic in which one man’s extraordinary journey will be seen taking him from the sacred waters of India to the wildest corners of the earth.

Director SS Rajamouli said, “Rudhra was born to fulfill a purpose much larger than himself. He carries a destiny he did not ask for. He is witty, he is vulnerable, and he is fierce. That is what Mahesh brought to him. Anyone can play fierce. Very few can play fierce and fragile in the same breath.These frames are from our Africa schedule, and the land gave us something no set could. Shooting around Kilimanjaro and in the Maasai Mara, I was stunned. There were mornings when I felt even the 1.43:1 IMAX frame could not hold what was in front of us.”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, with music by MM Keeravani, 'Varanasi' is being produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business and is set to release worldwide on April 7, next year in IMAX.

--IANS

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