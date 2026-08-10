August 10, 2026 11:09 AM हिंदी

Subhash Ghai expresses pride as iconic ‘Karma’ song ‘Dil Diya Hai’ is released in Sanskrit

Subhash Ghai expresses pride as iconic ‘Karma’ song ‘Dil Diya Hai’ is released in Sanskrit

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed his pride as the iconic patriotic song ‘Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Ae Watan Tere Liye’ from his 1986 film “Karma” received a Sanskrit rendition.

The new version has been sung by playback singer Kavita Krishnamurti and has been released by Mukta Arts. Sharing the news, Ghai took a trip down memory lane and recalled the release of the Karma music album, which featured the signatures of the film’s stars, music composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal and lyricist Anand Bakshi. The filmmaker highlighted the enduring popularity of the patriotic track, which continues to be performed at national events across India. He expressed his happiness at seeing the song receive a Sanskrit version and appreciated the response it has received from listeners on YouTube.

Sharing a picture, Ghai wrote, "When a music album of our film karma was released with signatures of all stars, l. p. (laxmikant-pyarelal) and anand bakshi in 1986 With one national iconic song Dil diya hai jaan bhi denge ae watan tere liye” It is sung at every national event of India till date Now #Mukta arts is proud to have released same song in Sanskrit sung by kavita Krishnamurthy being loved by listeners at you tube Please enjoy this iconic song Thanx everyone.”

The original song, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and penned by Anand Bakshi, featured in “Karma,” which starred an ensemble cast including Dilip Kumar, Nutan, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Poonam Dhillon. The original track was sung by Mohammed Aziz and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

The film marked a reunion between Subhash Ghai and Dilip Kumar after their successful collaboration in Vidhaata (1982). It also brought Dilip Kumar together with veteran actress Nutan for the first time. Released in 1986, the film went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the year and ranked among the top-grossing Bollywood films of the decade.

--IANS

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