Dia Mirza calls playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ a ‘privilege of a lifetime’

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza, who played Wing Commander B S 'Tony' Dhanoa’s wife Kamalpreet in the TV series ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, has called essaying the role a ‘privilege of a lifetime’.

Operation Safed Sagar: The Untold Story of the Kargil War also stars Jimmy Shergill, Dia Mirza, Siddharth, Harssh A. Singh, Adil Hussain, Pawan Chopra and others. The series is based on Operation Safed Sagar, a mission by Indian Air Force during the Kargil War.

Dia shared a string of images of herself on Instagram. She first shared a picture of herself with Jimmy Sheirgill as Wing Commander B S 'Tony' Dhanoa and Kamalpreet Dhanoa.

She then went on to share pictures posing with the real life hero and his family.

“As artists, we don’t make the parts we play, the parts make the sum total of who we become in this journey of life. Playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa in Operation Safed Sagar is a privilege of a lifetime. Thank you Kamal Ma’am for being who you are. I will carry you in my heart forever,” Dia wrote as the caption.

She added: “Tony Sir, I am in complete awe of you. Jimmy, it was an honour working alongside side you. I cannot imagine anyone else as Tony Dhanoa.”

Operation Safed Sagar was the code name assigned to the combined arms operation by the Indian Air Force, supporting elements of the Indian Army during the 1999 Kargil war that was aimed at flushing out regular and irregular troops of the Pakistani Army from vacated Indian Positions in the Kargil sector along the Line of Control.

It was the first large scale use of airpower in the Jammu and Kashmir region since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Talking about the actress, Dia made her acting debut with the Hindi film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. She went on to feature in films including Dus, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Kurbaan, Sanju, Thappad, Kaafir and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack.

--IANS

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