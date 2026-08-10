Indian Navy Chief embarks on 4-day Mauritius visit to strengthen maritime cooperation

Port Louis/New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan is on a four-day visit to Mauritius starting Monday, during which the focus will be on strengthening the maritime cooperation and defence ties with the East African nation, officials said.

The visit will continue till August 13 (Thursday).

"The visit is part of India's continued engagement to strengthen bilateral maritime cooperation and deepen defence ties with Mauritius, an extremely valued partner in the Indian Ocean Region," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

During the visit, the Navy Chief will interact with senior leadership of the Mauritian government and hold discussions on matters of mutual interest such as maritime security, defence cooperation, capacity building and military collaboration, officials said.

The Defence Ministry said that such engagements are focused on strengthening Indo-Mauritius cooperation in the maritime domain, enhancing operational-level linkages and consolidating the robust strategic partnership between India and Mauritius.

"India and Mauritius share a close and enduring maritime partnership. The Indian Navy engages regularly with the National Coast Guard through training exchanges, operational interactions including Joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Surveillance, port visits and hydrographic surveys," the Ministry said.

During this, India and Mauritius will also participate and engage in multilateral forums and cooperative initiatives.

Additionally, Mauritius has been a regular participant in key Indian Navy initiatives such as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, MILAN, International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave, IOS SAGAR and Exercise AIKEYME, aptly reflecting the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) they share.

"The visit of Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to Mauritius after assuming charge as the Chief of the Naval Staff underscores the priority India accords to the friendship it shares with Mauritius, anchored in mutual respect, trust and a shared commitment to maritime security, regional cooperation and stability in the Indian Ocean Region," the Ministry said.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Mauritian Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful had called AGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) visions as "landmark initiatives". He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and role in strengthening ties between both countries.

"Mauritius has remained at the centre of India's diplomatic policy during Prime Minister Modi's tenure. He has visited Mauritius on two occasions - in 2015 and again in 2025. On both occasions, he had launched two landmark initiatives: SAGAR and MAHASAGAR Vision," said Ramful.

--IANS

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