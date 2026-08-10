August 10, 2026 11:07 AM हिंदी

Neena Gupta soaks in the serenity of the hills, calls it her ‘sukoon’

Neena Gupta soaks in the serenity of the hills, calls it her ‘sukoon’

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta gave a glimpse of her peaceful getaway to the hills, where she appeared to be soaking in the beauty and tranquillity of nature.

Sharing a glimpse of her time away from the hustle and bustle, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actress described the serene surroundings as her much-needed ‘sukoon.’ Sharing her video, Neena simply wrote, “Sukoon.” Draped in a saree, the actress could be seen taking a leisurely walk while soaking in the breathtaking views of the mountains. Adding to the serene mood, Neena chose the classic song “Ye Wadiyan, Ye Fizaayein” as the background track for her video. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, the song is from the 1963 film “Aaj Aur Kal.” It was penned by Sahir Ludhianvi and picturized on Sunil Dutt and Nanda.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the crime thriller sequel “Vadh 2,” which was released on February 6, 2026. Before that, she appeared in the romantic comedy “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,” which arrived in theatres on December 25. The actress played a supporting role in the film, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

The 67-year-old actress will next be seen in the upcoming drama “Pachhattar Ka Chhora,” which also features Randeep Hooda and Sanjay Mishra. She is also set to headline another comedy project alongside Rakul Preet Singh, which is currently in the pipeline.

Neena Gupta has also teamed up with Sumeet Vyas for the upcoming streaming series “Chumbak.” The series boasts an ensemble cast, including Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar.

The show is set to drop on August 28 on Netflix.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Domestic equity investments cross Rs 5 lakh crore mark for third consecutive year

Domestic equity investments cross Rs 5 lakh crore mark for third consecutive year

Pooja Singh’s seventh-place finish caps India’s three-medal World Athletics U20 campaign (Credit: X/AFI)

Pooja Singh’s seventh-place finish caps India’s three-medal World Athletics U20 campaign

Hansika Motwani's look in Rohith Nara's 'Kapaali' released (Photo: Sapta Aswa Media works/X)

Hansika Motwani's look in Rohith Nara's 'Kapaali' released

Dia Mirza calls playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ a ‘privilege of a lifetime’

Dia Mirza calls playing Kamalpreet Dhanoa in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ a ‘privilege of a lifetime’

‘You have not just increased medals, you have prepared a generation’: Modi to CWG 2026 medallists

‘You have not just increased medals, you have prepared a generation’: PM Narendra Modi to CWG 2026 medallists

India’s improving credit growth, domestic demand underpin bullish case: Jefferies’ Christopher Wood

India’s improving credit growth, domestic demand underpin bullish case: Jefferies’ Christopher Wood

Neena Gupta soaks in the serenity of the hills, calls it her ‘sukoon’

Neena Gupta soaks in the serenity of the hills, calls it her ‘sukoon’

Prithviraj-starrer Khalifa's makers reveal Shammi Thilakan's character in film (Photo: Prithviraj/Instagram)

Prithviraj-starrer Khalifa's makers reveal Shammi Thilakan's character in film

Sanjay Dutt to daughter Trishala on b’day: You’ll always be my little girl

Sanjay Dutt to daughter Trishala on b’day: You’ll always be my little girl

Indian Navy Chief embarks on 4-day Mauritius visit to strengthen maritime cooperation

Indian Navy Chief embarks on 4-day Mauritius visit to strengthen maritime cooperation