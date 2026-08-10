Neena Gupta soaks in the serenity of the hills, calls it her ‘sukoon’

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta gave a glimpse of her peaceful getaway to the hills, where she appeared to be soaking in the beauty and tranquillity of nature.

Sharing a glimpse of her time away from the hustle and bustle, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actress described the serene surroundings as her much-needed ‘sukoon.’ Sharing her video, Neena simply wrote, “Sukoon.” Draped in a saree, the actress could be seen taking a leisurely walk while soaking in the breathtaking views of the mountains. Adding to the serene mood, Neena chose the classic song “Ye Wadiyan, Ye Fizaayein” as the background track for her video. Sung by Mohammed Rafi, the song is from the 1963 film “Aaj Aur Kal.” It was penned by Sahir Ludhianvi and picturized on Sunil Dutt and Nanda.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in the crime thriller sequel “Vadh 2,” which was released on February 6, 2026. Before that, she appeared in the romantic comedy “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,” which arrived in theatres on December 25. The actress played a supporting role in the film, which starred Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles.

The 67-year-old actress will next be seen in the upcoming drama “Pachhattar Ka Chhora,” which also features Randeep Hooda and Sanjay Mishra. She is also set to headline another comedy project alongside Rakul Preet Singh, which is currently in the pipeline.

Neena Gupta has also teamed up with Sumeet Vyas for the upcoming streaming series “Chumbak.” The series boasts an ensemble cast, including Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sandeepa Dhar, Sumeet Raghavan, Anant V. Joshi, Amyra Dastur, Delnaaz Irani and Atul Kumar.

The show is set to drop on August 28 on Netflix.

--IANS

ps/