Sanjay Dutt to daughter Trishala on b’day: You’ll always be my little girl

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt penned a birthday message for his eldest daughter, Trishala, as she turned 38 on Monday, saying she will always be his “little girl”.

Sanjay took to Instagram, where he shared a few pictures of himself posing with his daughter.

For the caption, he shared an adorable note for Trishala, which read: “No matter how old you get, you’ll always be my little girl. Happy birthday @trishaladutt love you always.”

Trishala is the daughter of actor Sanjay and his first wife Richa Sharma, who died in 1996 due to brain tumour. He married her in 1987. Trishala lives in the United States with her maternal grandparents.

Sanjay's second marriage was to air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai in 1998. The divorce was finalised in 2008. He married Maanyata, first registered in Goa in 2008, and then, after two years of dating, in a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai. In 2010, he became a father to twins, a boy and a girl.

Sanjay was last seen in Ahmed Khan-directed “Welcome To The Jungle” starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film has a huge star cast, which also includes names such as Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

He was also seen in Aakhri Sawal, a political drama film directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The film also stars Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy.

It follows the tale of Vicky, a brilliant but erratic scholar, who publicly accuses his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of institutional bias. Their academic dispute soon escalates into a heated national controversy.

Prior to her marriage and before she met Sanjay, Maanayata worked in Hindi films, such as Lovers Like Us. She is best known for her item number in Prakash Jha's 2003 film Gangaajal.

--IANS

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