Mahesh Babu backs Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Romanchakam'; says film 'looks entertaining and promising"

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (IANS) Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu has now backed director Venu Gopal Reddy's romantic drama 'Romanchakam', which has been produced by ace director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, saying, the film looked "entertaining and promising."

Taking to his X timelines to express his thoughts about the film, Mahesh Babu wrote, "#Romanchakam looks entertaining and promising… Wishing Sandeep, Pranay and the entire team the very best…You can truly see the love, passion and hard work that has gone into this project and I sincerely hope it comes back to you all in abundance."

The unexpected support from Mahesh Babu left the entire team of Romanchakam delighted with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's production house Bhadrakali Pictures expressing its gratitude.

Responding to Mahesh Babu's post on X, Bhadrakali Pictures wrote, "WHAT A MOMENT!!! A beautiful moment in our #Romanchakam journey… And one we are going to cherish for a very long time! Thank you SUPERSTAR @urstrulyMahesh garu for this beautiful gesture and for making the entire team smile so wide today. "

For the unaware, the film, which has triggered huge expectations, is slated to hit screens worldwide on Thursday.

Excitement about the film shot up after the makers chose to release a glimpse video of the film a couple of weeks ago.

The glimpse video begins with Sumanth Prabhas and Ananthika Sanilkumar's characters in the film being madly in love with each other. Just when you begin to think that the couple is made for each other, the second half of the glimpse shows both characters beginning to hate each other. Adding to the excitement and intrigue is the character played by actor Upendra Limaye in the film. The glimpse gives the impression that the actor plays a cop in the film.

Apart from Sumanth Prabhas, Ananthika Sanilkumar and Upendra Limaye, the film will also feature actors Venkatesh Kakumanu, Narendra Ravi, Mani Aegurla and Sai Sohan among others.

Produced by Pranay Reddy Vanga, the film has cinematography by Pavan Pappula and music by Vasuki Vaibhav. Gobind Kotap has choreographed the dances in the film, which has costumes by Akunur Keerthana.

==IANS

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