Maharashtra ATS arrests software engineer in Pune for ‘terror links’

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) A software engineer was arrested by Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Pune on Monday for his alleged links with banned organisations like Pakistan’s Al Qaeda and role in radicalising youth, an official said.

Zubair Hangargekar, who was under the Pune ATS surveillance since last month, was presented in court soon after his arrest. The Special UAPA Court sent him to police custody till November 4.

A police official said that the accused, arrested from the Kondhwa area in Pune city, was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The police told the court that Hangargekar was allegedly involved in anti-national activities and planning terror strikes in Maharashtra and other cities.

The police said during searches at the premises of the software engineer, they recovered incriminating material purportedly meant for the radicalisation of youth.

In a related action, the Pune Police had earlier detained four suspects from the Chennai Express at Pune Railway Station on October 27.

On October 9, the ATS raided multiple locations in Pune and recovered electronic devices, documents and materials hinting at the presence of a wider terror network in the region, said a police official.

The Pune ATS action on Monday comes close to the arrest of Md Adnan Khan, alias Abu Muharib (19), from Delhi's Sadiq Nagar, and Adnan Khan, alias Abu Mohammad (20), from Bhopal in connection with an Islamic State-related case.

These two arrests signalled that the online radicalisation wing of the IS is extremely active. The Islamic State, which has a stronger online presence when compared to its onerous strengths, has adopted several strategies to radicalise people.

Investigations into the Delhi case have so far revealed that the duo were radicalised online and were reporting to a handler in Syria.

The fact that the duo was being handled from Syria clearly suggests the group's resurgence in the country.

Although the Islamic State was defeated in Syria, it has made a strong comeback.

The fact that it has already carried out 115 attacks this year, as opposed to the 72 last year, is an indication that the group has emerged stronger.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the India operations are being run out of Syria.

--IANS

rch/dan