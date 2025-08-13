Maharaja Trophy: Mohammad Taha’s blistering ton ensures a commanding 29-run win for Hubli Tigers

Mysuru, 12th August 2025: Opening batter Mohammad Taha’s sensational ton helped Hubli Tigers register a 29-run win against the Shivamogga Lions on Day Two of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Stadium here in Mysuru on Tuesday. The talented 31-year-old scored 101 runs off 53 balls studded with 10 fours and six sixes in a knock that saw him showcase composure and experience.

It has taken only three matches in the fourth season to witness a swashbuckling century that saw Taha score as many as 24 runs in one over. He went after left-arm spinner Hardik Raj to move from 68* to 92* scoring 6,4, 4, 0, 4 and 6 respectively that set the tone of the Tigers’ roar.

Having lost an early wicket in Prakhar Chaturvedi when Aneeshwar Gautam took a stunning catch at backward point off Vidhwath Kaverappa’s bowling, Taha took charge of the innings along with his skipper Devdutt Padikkal, who came in at No.3 and backed Taha’s knock with a valuable 52 off 32 balls. Their resolute 100-run partnership off 57 balls helped them build a strong target.

Birthday boy Krishnan Shrijith also played a crucial role, coming in after Padikkal was dismissed by Anand Doddamani, with 27 runs off 17 balls. He combined with Taha for a formidable third-wicket partnership of 90 runs from 40 balls that took the Tigers’ total past 200. It was Vidhwath Kaverappa who was eventually able to draw curtains on Taha’s swashbuckling innings when he was given the final over. But Abhinav Manohar spruced up the total with a quick-fire 13 off six balls to take the total to 216 for four wickets in 20 overs.

It was an insurmountable target for Shivamogga Lions despite the efforts of opener Dhruv Prabhakar, who scored 30 off 22 balls, and impact player Rohit Kumar K, who came in for Deepak Devadiga. The duo scored 25 runs for the third-wicket partnership to bring some stability to their chase.

Having opted to bowl first after winning the toss may have proved costly for the Lions, who ended up losing early wickets. Nihal Ullal (2) and Hardik Raj (5) were packed off cheaply by pacers Ritesh Bhatkal and Nishchith Pai. Rohit Kumar too lost his scalp to Cariappa for just five runs to his name, but Aneeshwar Gautam and Aniruddha Joshi, who walked in at No.5 and No.6 respectively, proved their mettle as they stitched together a solid sixth-wicket partnership of 77 runs off 36 balls, almost inducing confidence in their camp for an exciting chase. Joshi remained unbeaten on 79 runs, scoring three fours and nine sixes, while Aneeshwar added 32 runs to their total of 187 for six wickets in 20 overs.

Brief scores:

Hubli Tigers 216/4 in 20 overs (Mohd. Taha 101, Devdutt Padikkal 52, K. Shrijith 27; Vidhwath Kaverappa 39/2, V Koushik 30/1, A Doddamani 28/1) beat Shivamogga Lions 187/ 6 in 20 overs (Aniruddha Joshi 79, Aneeshwar Gautam 32, Dhruv Prabhakar 30; Nishchith Pai 42/2, KC Cariappa 28/2).

--IANS

bsk/