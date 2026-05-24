Maharaj, Mendis, Munsey among Glasgow Cosmic's star-studded lineup for inaugural ETPL

Glasgow, May 24 (IANS) Glasgow Cosmic has unveiled a star-studded line-up for the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), bringing together some of the biggest names in international cricket alongside leading Scottish talent.

The franchise’s roster features renowned players including Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Kamindu Mendis, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerhard Erasmus, Duan Jansen, Ali Khan, as well as Scotland captain Richie Berrington and Scottish cricket star George Munsey.

The inclusion of Scotland captain Berrington and Munsey highlights the franchise’s commitment to Scottish cricket as it prepares to compete in the inaugural ETPL season.

Owned by Vipul Agrawal (Chairman, Mugafi Group) and Tansha Batra, with Rashid Khan serving as CEO of Mugafi Group, the franchise enters the tournament with a strong blend of international experience and local representation.

Beyond the field, Glasgow Cosmic aims to contribute to the growth of cricket in Scotland through community engagement, grassroots initiatives, and support for the development of local cricket infrastructure.

Sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on November 27, last year, the six-team tournament represents a landmark collaboration among the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, a united effort to grow the game and elevate European cricket on the world stage.

The first edition of the ETPL is scheduled from August 26 to September 20. It completed its six-team franchise line-up at a landmark event in Dublin earlier this month, where Rahul Dravid was officially unveiled as owner of the Dublin franchise ahead of the league’s 2026 launch, joining Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Belfast, and Rotterdam, competing in 33 matches.

The ETPL has drawn some of the most reputable names in global cricket and sports as franchise owners. The Amsterdam team is supported by Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh and hockey star Jamie Dwyer, with Mitchell Marsh serving as captain. Belfast is co-owned by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, while Edinburgh is led by New Zealand internationals Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum, with Mitchell Santner as captain. Glasgow have Chris Gayle and Tansha Batra of the Mugafi Group at the helm.

--IANS

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