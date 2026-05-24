May 24, 2026 1:52 PM हिंदी

Maharaj, Mendis, Munsey among Glasgow Cosmic's star-studded lineup for inaugural ETPL

Maharaj, Mendis, Munsey among Glasgow Cosmic's star-studded lineup for inaugural ETPL

Glasgow, May 24 (IANS) Glasgow Cosmic has unveiled a star-studded line-up for the inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL), bringing together some of the biggest names in international cricket alongside leading Scottish talent.

The franchise’s roster features renowned players including Finn Allen, Liam Livingstone, Josh Philippe, Moises Henriques, Kamindu Mendis, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerhard Erasmus, Duan Jansen, Ali Khan, as well as Scotland captain Richie Berrington and Scottish cricket star George Munsey.

The inclusion of Scotland captain Berrington and Munsey highlights the franchise’s commitment to Scottish cricket as it prepares to compete in the inaugural ETPL season.

Owned by Vipul Agrawal (Chairman, Mugafi Group) and Tansha Batra, with Rashid Khan serving as CEO of Mugafi Group, the franchise enters the tournament with a strong blend of international experience and local representation.

Beyond the field, Glasgow Cosmic aims to contribute to the growth of cricket in Scotland through community engagement, grassroots initiatives, and support for the development of local cricket infrastructure.

Sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on November 27, last year, the six-team tournament represents a landmark collaboration among the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands, a united effort to grow the game and elevate European cricket on the world stage.

The first edition of the ETPL is scheduled from August 26 to September 20. It completed its six-team franchise line-up at a landmark event in Dublin earlier this month, where Rahul Dravid was officially unveiled as owner of the Dublin franchise ahead of the league’s 2026 launch, joining Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Belfast, and Rotterdam, competing in 33 matches.

The ETPL has drawn some of the most reputable names in global cricket and sports as franchise owners. The Amsterdam team is supported by Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh and hockey star Jamie Dwyer, with Mitchell Marsh serving as captain. Belfast is co-owned by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, while Edinburgh is led by New Zealand internationals Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum, with Mitchell Santner as captain. Glasgow have Chris Gayle and Tansha Batra of the Mugafi Group at the helm.

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

India sends medical supplies, protective kits to Africa amid Ebola outbreak

India sends medical supplies, protective kits to Africa amid Ebola outbreak

Iran rejects US allegations, says Washington, ‘zionist regime’ responsible for regional instability

Iranian Embassy in Indian rejects Rubio's allegations, blames US and ‘zionist regime’ for regional instability

Anupria Goenka shares insights into theme, messaging of her Cannes red carpet outfit

Anupria Goenka shares insights into theme, messaging of her Cannes red carpet outfit

Sinner is so dominant; it's hard to see anybody who has the belief to beat him: Devvarman

Sinner is so dominant; it's hard to see anybody who has the belief to beat him: Devvarman

PM Modi’s meeting with Nordic leaders seen as key geopolitical event

PM Modi’s meeting with Nordic leaders seen as key geopolitical event

Miley Cyrus says fame has always felt natural to her

Miley Cyrus says fame has always felt natural to her

Dialogue, uninterrupted maritime trade: EAM Jaishankar outlines India’s 5-point stand during talks with Rubio

Dialogue, uninterrupted maritime trade: EAM Jaishankar outlines India’s 5-point stand during talks with Rubio

When Zeenat Aman advocated for live in relationships

When Zeenat Aman advocated for live in relationships

Saba Karim compares Shreyas’ century to ‘petrichor’ after PBKS’ crucial victory

Saba Karim compares Shreyas’ century to ‘petrichor’ after PBKS’ crucial victory

Sonakshi Sinha gets stuck in the middle of her workout, thanks to husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha gets stuck in the middle of her workout, thanks to husband Zaheer Iqbal