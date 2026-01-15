January 15, 2026 10:24 AM हिंदी

Maha local polls: Deepika Singh proudly shows inked finger, says ‘vote is powerful nonviolent tool’

Maha local polls: Deepika Singh proudly shows inked finger, says ‘vote is powerful nonviolent tool’

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) Popular television actress Deepika Singh exercised her democratic right during the Maharashtra local body polls on Thursday and went on to underscore the importance of voting as a means of change.

The actress took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures and videos, where she proudly flaunting her inked finger while exiting the polling booth.

She wrote in the caption: “The vote is precious. It is almost Sacred. It is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a Democracy. #vote #electionday #deepikasingh.”

The voting is underway across Maharashtra for elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Elections are being held in municipal corporations across major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar.

Polling for the 29 municipal corporations began at 7.30 a.m. and will conclude at 5.30 p.m. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.

Talking about Deepika, she made her television debut with Diya Aur Baati Hum, where she played IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi opposite Anas Rashid. It proved to be a breakthrough in her career.

Following a break, Deepika returned to television in 2019. She played dual roles of Sandhya Patwardhan Jindal and Sakshi Patwardhan Salgaonkar opposite Namik Paul and Vin Rana, in Kavach... Mahashivrati. She also played an advocate in the web series Halala.

In 2022, the actress made her film debut with Titu Ambani opposite Tushar Pandey.

The television actress met the blind women’s cricket team on January 7. She shared an emotional note, calling the interaction a deeply humbling experience that reaffirmed her faith in the power of the human spirit and connection.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Aus Open: Djokovic, Sinner in same half of draw; Alcaraz to start against home hope Walton

Aus Open: Djokovic, Sinner in same half of draw; Alcaraz to start against home hope Walton

Maha local polls: Nana Patekar calls voting ‘a sign of our existence’

Maha local polls: Nana Patekar calls voting ‘a sign of our existence’

Arbeloa debuts with loss as Albacete knocks Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey

Arbeloa debuts with loss as Albacete knock Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey

Maha local polls: Deepika Singh proudly shows inked finger, says ‘vote is powerful nonviolent tool’

Maha local polls: Deepika Singh proudly shows inked finger, says ‘vote is powerful nonviolent tool’

Maha local polls: Ayaz Khan says he votes with hope for a better quality of life

Maha local polls: Ayaz Khan says he votes with hope for a better quality of life

Indian stock market to remain shut for Maharashtra civic polls

Indian stock markets remain closed for Maharashtra civic elections

Arsenal edge thriller to take narrow Semi-Final lead over Chelsea

Arsenal edge thriller to take narrow SF lead over Chelsea

Maha local polls: Voting both out of habit and hope, says Twinkle Khanna

Maha local polls: Voting both out of habit and hope, says Twinkle Khanna

Govt launches initiative to create AI solutions for monitoring financial reporting quality

Govt launches initiative to create AI solutions for monitoring financial reporting quality

PM Modi to interact with India’s vibrant startup ecosystem

PM Modi to interact with India’s vibrant startup ecosystem