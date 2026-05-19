May 19, 2026 10:46 PM हिंदी

Hamburg Open: Buse knocks out defending champion Cobolli, Auger-Aliassime powers into Rd 2

Ignacio Buse knocks out defending champion Flavio Cobolli, Felix Auger-Aliassime powers into Round 2 of the Hamburg Open in Hamburg on Tuesday. Photo credit: @Hamburg Open/X

Hamburg, May 19 (IANS) Qualifier Ignacio Buse defeated defending champion Flavio Cobolli in straight sets, while top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime began his Hamburg Open campaign in Germany with confidence on Tuesday.

Buse, continuing what has rapidly become a breakthrough season on the ATP Tour, delivered an impressive all-round display to defeat world No. 12 Cobolli 6-2, 7-5 in just over 90 minutes. The 22-year-old Peruvian looked composed throughout the contest and did not allow a single break point against the defending champion.

“I knew I could win. The level is very similar, and if I have a good day, I think I could compete. I tried to go out convinced, and it worked. I think I played very good. I was very comfortable. Flavio didn’t have a great match, but it’s difficult to play these matches against the top players. I’m very happy with the win, but I have to prepare for tomorrow now,” Buse said after securing only his second career victory over a Top-20 opponent.

Currently ranked a career-high No. 57 in the ATP Rankings, Buse has increasingly established himself as a dangerous clay-court player this season. Fifteen of his 16 tour-level victories have come on the surface, including a semifinal run in Rio de Janeiro earlier this year. The Peruvian, who is making his debut appearance in Hamburg, will next face Jakub Mensik in the second round.

For Cobolli, the defeat represents a disappointing end to his title defence ahead of the upcoming French Open. The Italian is also projected to slip two places to No. 14 in the live ATP rankings following the early exit.

Earlier in the day, Auger-Aliassime overcame a slow start before asserting his authority in a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Czech player Vit Kopriva. The Canadian, who had concerns over a leg problem after his opening-round loss in Rome earlier this month, appeared physically sharp and aggressive from the baseline as he wrapped up the contest in 84 minutes.

“You must have a smile on your face when you win. On this Tour, there are tough matches, tough weeks, so every win matters. I didn't know my opponent too well. I wasn't sure what to expect, but I needed to be ready for a high level from him,” Auger-Aliassime said after the match.

The world No. 5 has now built an impressive record in tournament openers, winning 14 of his last 16 first-round matches since August last year.

Auger-Aliassime will next meet American lucky loser Aleksandar Kovacevic, who capitalised on his unexpected entry into the main draw by defeating Arthur Gea 6-2, 7-6(3).

--IANS

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