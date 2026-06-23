June 23, 2026 10:53 PM हिंदी

Madonna lashes out at 'soul-destroying' Instagram

Madonna lashes out at 'soul-destroying' Instagram (Photo: Madonna/Instagram)

Los Angeles, June 23 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Madonna has an opinion on the duality of Instagram. The Queen of Pop is "mesmerising and soul-destroying".

The 67-year-old singer "has a lot of discipline" when it comes to social media because she spent so much of her life without it and admitted she gets "depressed" if she falls into a trap of just scrolling the photo-sharing app to aimlessly look at content, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Madonna, who has over 20 million Instagram followers, told Interview magazine, "We think if we look at Instagram for two hours, we’ve actually been with somebody. It’s a deeply disturbing activity. It’s mesmerising and also soul-destroying”.

Asked if she doomscrolls, she said, "Occasionally I open Instagram and something pops up that makes me go to the next visual. And then I go, 'What am I doing? I have 5,000 things to do. Get off the phone’. I have a lot of discipline when it comes to social media, simply because I grew up without it. I didn’t have Instagram until 2018 or something. I grew up without TV. I’m not a person who gravitates toward distraction”.

“Oh my god, I make lists every night, put Post-its everywhere, and then my day is filled with sometimes boring but also very exciting activities. And I do see, if I go on Instagram for more than 10 minutes, I get depressed, and I don’t want to go there. Why am I giving this nonexistent entity power over my soul, my brain, my vision of myself, my vision of the world? Time is precious, and that’s something I’ve known all my life. Time’s precious. What can I get done? What can I do?", she added.

The singer shared that she would rather spend her time writing and revealed she goes through several journals in just one week.

--IANS

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