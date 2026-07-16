Madhuri Grover on ‘gareeb bacche paida’ comment: Didn't stop anyone from having kids

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) After being heavily trolled over her ‘gareeb bacche paida’ comment, Madhuri Grover, who is the latest evicted contestant from the reality show “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa”, stated that her remarks were not aimed at stopping anyone from having children.

In a conversation with IANS after her eviction, Madhuri, who is the wife of Ashneer Grover, claimed that she was only encouraging people to have more children, arguing that a larger population would strengthen the economy.

“I was talking about having more children. That we should have more children. I didn't stop anyone from having children.”

“I am not talking about the rich or the poor. I am saying that we should have more children,” Madhuri told IANS, when asked on what basis was her argument considering most of the successful people in India have come from the embrace of “gareebi”.

She says that the “rich” should think more about expanding their brood.

Revealing the reason, she said: “We regret that we didn't do that. In that, I am adding that the rich people should think more about this. If you do more, the economy will be better. The economy will be better. The industries will be better. When the poor people give birth, the poor will grow.”

She added: “Where there is a need to give birth, we are giving birth there? In this hope, out of the 5-6 children, one of them should be born and have a chance. This is happening.”

“People are not getting married. So, Everyone has the right to have children. I am not going to take that right away from them. I am encouraging everyone to have more children,” concluded Madhuri.

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Akanksha Chaudhary, Yogesh Rawat, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show.

--IANS

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