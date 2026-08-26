Madhuri Dixit says ‘Kon Honar Crorepati’ will show a more spontaneous side of her: Am someone who enjoys conversations

Mumbai, August 26 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit is all set to step into a new avatar as the host of Kon Honar Crorepati, the Marathi adaptation of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The actress says what excited her most about the show was the opportunity to connect with contestants through their stories, dreams and aspirations.

The anticipation around Madhuri's hosting debut has been building ever since the news of her being on board was out. Speaking about what made her say yes to the show, the actress said she was immediately drawn to the human stories behind the game.

“What excited me immediately was wanting to connect with people through their stories and their dreams. Kon Honar Crorepati is more than simply answering questions and winning money, it is about the confidence and the courage to dream,” Madhuri said.

After decades of entertaining audiences as an actor, dancer and performer, Madhuri believes the quiz show will allow viewers to see a different side of her personality.

She said that unlike acting, where performers step into a character, hosting gives her the opportunity to simply be herself.

“I think audiences will see a more spontaneous side of me with Kon Honar Crorepati. As an actor, you step into a character, whereas here I get to simply be myself, sitting across from people, hearing their stories and getting to know them,” she said.

Madhuri further said she is looking forward to the emotions, laughter, surprises and unpredictable conversations that will unfold when contestants take the hot seat.

“For me, the show is not just about questions and answers, but also about the dreams, emotions, laughter and surprises that come with every contestant. I’m someone who enjoys conversations, so I’m looking forward to these real, unpredictable interactions and hopefully sharing those special moments with the contestants and the audience,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Kon Honar Crorepati marks Madhuri's return to television hosting after 24 years. The actress had previously hosted the television show Kahin Na Kahin Koi Hai. She will now be seen taking over the host's chair in the Marathi edition of the KBC format, following previous hosts including Sachin Khedekar, Swapnil Joshi and Nagraj Manjule.

The makers released the first promo of the show earlier this month, featuring Madhuri in a traditional Maharashtrian avatar.

IANS was the first to exclusively break the news of Madhuri Dixit being roped in to host the Marathi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, titled Kon Honar Crorepati.

IANS had also exclusively revealed that Madhuri had already shot for the promo and that the first promo was set to be attached to the premiere episode of the Hindi version of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

–IANS

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