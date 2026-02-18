February 18, 2026 4:31 PM हिंदी

Madhuri Dixit recalls her first memory of Jackie Shroff & Anil Kapoor on the set of 'Karma'

Madhuri Dixit recalls her first memory of Jackie Shroff & Anil Kapoor on the set of 'Karma'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Bringing in the 90s sparkle, Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff graced the latest episode of the Netflix show "The Great Indian Kapil Show S4".

Turning the couch into a time machine, Madhuri recalled her very first memory of seeing Jaggu Dada on the sets of the 1986 drama "Karma". She shared that they were shooting a song at the time, with Anil Kapoor also around.

Madhuri couldn't help but laugh as she remembered how both Jackie and Anil were glancing her way in the middle of the shoot, making the moment impossible for her to forget.

Jumping on the opportunity to take a dig at the 'Hero' actor, host Kapil Sharma asked him, “Dada aap apni Rehearsal chhod ke inka dance kyu dekhte the? (Dada, why would you watch her dance in the middle of your ownrehearsall?)”

Jaggu Dada, with his peak bhidu swag, dropped the mic line “Kabhi kabhi bhidu, apne aap ko bhulna padta hai."

Adding a message, along with the masti, Jaggu Dada stressed the importance of planting trees, saying that trees almost speak to us.

“Bhai, mereko sambhal toh main tereko sambhalu bhai.” And when the audience burst into applause, he added with a grin, “Taali mat maar… jaake ek khud laga!”.

Madhuri further joked that after doing so many romantic films, she is now capable of romancing "even a pathar", proving she’s forever Bollywood’s romance queen.

Sunil Grover as Diamond Raja also hinted at his next big musical dhamaka, teasing what looks like his upcoming hit in the making.

Additionally, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda as the exaggerated versions of Jaggu Dada and “Madhuri Fixit,” effectively turned the iconic 90s romance into full parody madness.

Providing a glimpse of the fun-filled episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Show S4", the makers wrote on social media, "Arey bhidu log sambhal ke, ye episode full dhak-dhak mode pe hai...Watch Madhuri Dixit & Jackie Shroff bring nostalgia on The Great Indian Kapil Show on 21st February, at 8 PM, only on Netflix. (sic)".

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

High Commission of India in Canberra hosts Team India ahead of 2nd T20I vs Australia

High Commission of India in Canberra hosts Team India ahead of 2nd T20I vs Australia

Jaya Prada says 'Miss you always' as she remembers her late brother on his 1st death anniversary

Jaya Prada says 'Miss you always' as she remembers her late brother on his 1st death anniversary

Whatever Mohan Bhagwat said is correct: Maulana Razvi backs RSS Chief over ‘Muslim Arabia’ remark

Whatever Mohan Bhagwat said is correct: Maulana Razvi backs RSS chief over ‘Muslim Arabia’ remark

Pakistan: Where top military officers become entrepreneurs under institutional patronage

Pakistan: Where top military officers become entrepreneurs under institutional patronage

PM Modi, Serbian Prez Aleksandar Vučić discuss expanding cooperation across sectors

PM Modi, Serbian Prez Aleksandar Vucic discuss expanding cooperation across sectors

CM Omar Abdullah congratulates J&K on reaching maiden Ranji Trophy final

CM Omar Abdullah congratulates J&K on reaching maiden Ranji Trophy final

T20 WC: Bowling unit was really good in executing their plans, says SA captain Markram

T20 WC: Bowling unit was really good in executing their plans, says SA captain Markram

Nifty, Sensex post notable gains amid deeper AI discussions

Nifty, Sensex post notable gains amid deeper AI discussions at Impact Summit

Rakul Preet Singh channels her inner singer while shooting amidst nature

Rakul Preet Singh channels her inner singer while shooting amidst nature

PM Modi, EU member states discuss strengthening cooperation through FTA

PM Modi, EU member states discuss strengthening cooperation through FTA