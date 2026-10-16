Madhuri Dixit picks her favourite between Sridevi and Juhi Chawla

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit spoke about her admiration for fellow actors Sridevi and Juhi Chawla during a conversation with actress Sonali Bendre on Sony Marathi’s Kon Honar Crorepati.

During the show’s grand premiere, Sonali asked Madhuri to choose between the two actresses.

Madhuri praised both, highlighting their comic timing and individual qualities rather than picking one over the other.

“Sridevi’s comic timing was amazing. Juhi Chawla’s comic timing was also great, and she had such a beautiful laugh. Both were very talented, so I liked both of them,” Madhuri said.

She also praised Sridevi’s ability to work across different film industries, adding, “Sridevi acted in films in four different languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. That was amazing.”

Sonali, who had a choice of her own, turning the conversation towards Madhuri, said, “When Juhi Chawla and Sridevi are mentioned, we all know whose name is taken alongside theirs. So, my pick is always Madhuri ji!”

The compliment left Madhuri blushing.

Talking about Madhuri and Juhi, they were among the leading actresses of Hindi cinema during the late 1980s and the 1990s.

Both achieved major breakthroughs in 1988, with Juhi gaining recognition through Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Madhuri establishing herself with Tezaab, which featured the popular song ‘Ek Do Teen’.

They went on to headline many successful films during the decade, with Madhuri starring in titles such as Dil, Beta and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, while Juhi appeared in films including Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Darr and Yes Boss.

Sridevi, meanwhile, was an established star before Madhuri and Juhi rose to prominence. She dominated much of the 1980s with films such as Himmatwala, Sadma, Nagina, Mr India, Chandni and ChaalBaaz.

Although Madhuri and Juhi were often compared during their peak years, they did not share the screen until Gulaab Gang in 2014.

Madhuri and Sridevi, however, never appeared together in a film.

–IANS

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