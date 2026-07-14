Madhuri Dixit pens romantic note for husband Shriram Nene: ‘Some moments are special’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit shared a glimpse of her cherished moments with husband Dr. Shriram Nene through a series of new pictures.

The ‘Devdas’ actress celebrated their bond with a heartfelt note, highlighting how some memories become truly special because of the people we share them with. On Tuesday, Madhuri took to her Instagram handle and posted her photos with Nena and captioned them as, “Some moments are special simply because of who you’re sharing them with.” The first image shows the actress striking a solo pose in a stunning pink-coloured saree. The next one shows her striking a romantic pose with her husband, Shriram, as she hugs him from behind. One of the images shows Madhuri posing with her furry companion. Several candid solo shots of the actress show her posing with style and grace.

Madhuri Dixit wore this pink saree at Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula’s wedding reception. Her husband complemented her look in a black suit. The couple attended the star-studded reception of Anshula, which was held in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Madhuri Dixit tied the knot with US-based cardiovascular surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene on October 17, 1999. After their private wedding ceremony in Southern California, the couple moved to Denver, Colorado, where they welcomed their two sons, Arin (born in 2003) and Ryan (born in 2005). The family later moved back to Mumbai permanently in 2011.

On the professional front, Madhuri Dixit recently appeared in “Maa Behen”, a dark comedy directed by Suresh Triveni for Netflix. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durgaa, Ravi Kishan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

“Maa Behen” revolved around Rekha, a mother whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovered a dead body in her kitchen. The 59-year-old actress was also recently seen in the OTT series ‘Mrs. Deshpande’, directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, where she portrayed the role of a serial killer.

--IANS

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