Madhuri Dixit, Anushka Sharma & other Bollywood actresses pay heartfelt tribute to late Dharmendra

Mumbai Nov 24 (IANS) The Bollywood industry has been in deep shock and sorrow since news of superstar Dharmendra’s demise broke. Bollywood superstars Madhuri Dixit, Sonali Bendre, Mahima Chaudhary, and Anushka Sharma took to their respective social media accounts in paying a tribute to the late superstar.

Madhuri, sharing a charming picture of the superstar, penned an emotional farewell note. She wrote, “An icon who defined grace, strength, and humility. Dharamji, your loss leaves a void that can never be filled. Your legacy goes beyond the screen; it lives in the love and admiration of millions. Your remarkable body of work, your humility, and your ever-endearing spirit have left an indelible mark on this industry. Thank you for inspiring, entertaining, and touching hearts across decades. Forever remembered, forever cherished.”

Actress Sonali Bendre shared a candid picture of herself with the superstar and wrote, “The warmest heart and the loveliest smile…” you’ll always be remembered with so much love.” Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also offered condolences and wrote, “Deeply saddened by Dharamji’s passing, a legendary icon whose warmth, talent, and grace shaped Indian cinema. His legacy will live on in our hearts. Om Shanti.”

Bollywood 90s top star Mahima Chaudhary, sharing an old picture featuring herself and her mother along with Dharmendra, wrote, “Dharamji, mumma and me… my mother’s biggest crush... This was my mom’s greatest moment, sitting next to you... It’s so painful to say goodbye, but you had a life that was truly celebrated."

She added, "You were synonymous with handsome... Dancing with you on our tour in America in the 2000s to all your iconic songs was one of my life’s greatest achievements... a massive megastar... The only thing we likely shared was our Jaat blood; you made our Jaat community so proud... You were so loved; you will be truly missed Sir, the one and only DHARAMJI." The actress remembered him with love and also called him a massive megastar.

For the uninitiated, the superstar passed away on November 24, at the age of 89. Many prominent figures from the entertainment industry paid their final respects by visiting the crematorium in the afternoon of November 24.

–IANS

